Woman arrested on felony meth charges

Staff report

A Lincolnton woman has been arrested on felony drug charges following citizen complaints about drug activity at a home near the intersection of Lithia Inn Road and Country Club Road.

Kasey Annette Croft, 28, of 2823 River Road, turned herself in at the Lincoln County magistrate’s office on Thursday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers said Croft was charged after a complaint was filed about her and the home, where officers have made drug arrests in the past, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department.

Officers and investigators with the Lincoln County Department of Social Services visited the home and seized meth and drug paraphernalia.

Croft was issued a $1,000 secured bond. Officers said she has a prior conviction for possession of marijuana paraphernalia in Cleveland County.

Image courtesy of LPD