Vintage malt shop opens in downtown Lincolnton

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Walking through the doors of Lincolnton’s Downtown Dairy Treats is like stepping into a time machine.

The sensation of a different era flows through the old-timey malt shop. A jukebox belts out classics from the corner and vintage records line the walls. In addition to the ice cream parlor, downtown’s newest attraction offers two game rooms filled with antique pinball machines and arcade games.

“This is really the era that my parents grew up in,” shop owner Chad Scott said. “I grew up hearing those stories of the malt shops and I incorporated some of the romance of that era because I think I was born out of time. I took ‘Happy Days’ and ‘American Graffiti,’ what the times were kind of like back then, and I combined that with what I grew up with which is arcade games. I grew up in the ‘80s when we had the big arcades with lots of pinball and lots of ‘Galaga’ and ‘Ms. Pacman.’ I decided to try and combine those things together into something that would make a nice nostalgic shop where our crowd is diverse.”

Scott purchases his entire stock of ice cream from Haynes Dairy Farm in Lincolnton. In fact, the only thing inside of Downtown Dairy Treats that feels out of place is a high-definition television that documents the 102-year history of the farm on a loop.

“Our ice cream is locally sourced from Haynes Dairy Farm here in Lincolnton,” Scott said. “It’s the oldest independently owned dairy farm east of the Mississippi River. We have a 20-minute video in the parlor that runs constantly that tells the entire history of Haynes Dairy Farm, which is something that everybody in Lincoln County should know about. It’s one of those old businesses that the county should really be proud of. We make our money here and we want to spend it here as well.”

Currently, the shop serves 32 different flavors of ice cream, homemade fudge and bottled drinks. Scott shared his plans to add a couple of lunch items to the menu beginning in January. For $5, customers will get their choice of a foot-long hotdog with an assortment of toppings or a salad bar along with a bag of chips, a cold drink in a bottle and a scoop of ice cream.

“We want to be a lunch alternative,” Scott said. “It’s going to be pretty cheap and we’ll get you in-and-out within 10 minutes. I want it to be for those people who don’t have a lot of time to eat lunch and want to stay in the city rather than leave downtown for lunch. Also, it can be a good alternative for families at night where they can come after a ball game, for example.”

Downtown Dairy Treats debuted on the day of the Apple Festival, handing out more than 1,400 scoops of ice cream to the crowd. Since then, new customers continue to flood through the doors, evidenced by the hundreds of signatures that grace the records on the walls.

“There a lot of kids, but also a lot of seniors that come in here because they like that malt shop feel or they love the ‘50s music that’s playing all the time,” Scott said. “I just want to capture people’s imaginations and help them remember that this was a thriving town in the ‘50s. All of these downtowns were thriving back then and they can again if somebody is willing to go out and invest the money in it. I’ll put my money where my mouth is. I believe that Lincolnton is a great up-and-coming downtown and I want to be a part of that moving forward.”

Scott is already in talks with the Cherryville Chamber of Commerce and their Downtown Development Association as well to open a second location within the next three or four months. From there, he plans to open a third location in downtown Maiden.

The shop, located at 212 North Aspen Street, is open from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons. It closes at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Parents can book birthday parties inside the shop for free. Scott accepts reservations in the mornings or after closing on Sundays. He also operates an ice cream truck that serves weddings, private parties and corporate events and will be featured at the Norris S. Childers PTA Fall Festival on Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard