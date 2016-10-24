Turbyfill ~ Alfaro Engagement

Robert Turbyfill of Greensboro and Diane Turbyfill of Gastonia announce the engagement of their daughter, Cynthia Lee Turbyfill, to Travis Dale Alfaro, son of Allen and Angie Alfaro of Lincolnton.

Cyndi and Travis are high school sweethearts who both graduated from Lincolnton High School.

They each went on to earn bachelors’ degrees from Western Carolina University. Cyndi has since earned a master’s degree in health science with a concentration in management, and Travis is in his final semester to earn his master’s in the same program.

The two now live in Charlotte.

Travis popped the question on the beach over Labor Day weekend in front of friends and family, and they plan to be married Sept. 3, 2017.