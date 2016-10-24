Sports Briefs

Southern Piedmont announces cross-country all-conference
Staff report
The Southern Piedmont 1A conference has released it’s all-conference cross-country team for the 2016 season. Lincoln Charter placed two boys and six girls on the squad. For the Lady Eagles, Michaela Gammon, Megan Gavel, Caity Born, Maggie Hoey, Emily Elliott and Grace Cary were named all-conference. Gammon was the girls conference champion.
On the boys side, Kenny Schild and Andrew Zink of Lincoln Charter were named to the team.
Alton Mull and Becky Brittain of Cherryville were also named all-conference.
2016 Southern Piedmont 1A Cross-Country
Boys All-Conference
Lincoln Charter: Kenny Schild, Andrew Zink
Cherryville: Alton Mull
Bessemer City: John Lynn
Highland Tech: Michael Hamilton
Community School of Davidson: Jake Baugher, Ian Wessner, Ryan Hamilton Elliott Anderson
Thomas Jefferson: Hayden Alexander
Pine Lake Prep: Conrad Phillips, Blake Sisson
Mountain Island Charter: Carson Pledger
2016 Southern Piedmont 1A Cross-Country
Girls All-Conference
Lincoln Charter: Michaela Gammon, Megan Gavel, Caity Born, Maggie Hoey, Emily Elliott, Grace Cary
Cherryville: Becky Brittain
Bessemer City: Carmen Falter
Highland Tech: Shelby Propst
Pine Lake Prep: Lauren Rattenbury, Nicole Aswell
Community School of Davidson: Jess Jones, Madeline Sullivan
Thomas Jefferson: Christina Maimone
Mountain Island Charter: Harper Bond
Newton Elks Lodge to hold golf tournament
The Newton Elk’s Lodge will host their Third Annual John Leagon & Fred Britt Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, November 4 at the Lincoln Country Club.
The tournament honors Leagon and Britt, loyal and popular members of the Newton Elk’s Lodge #2042 for many years. The format for the tournament is captain’s choice with four players per team. A shotgun start is scheduled at noon, with registration and lunch beginning at 11 a.m.
Cost to play in the tournament is $80 per player or $320 per team. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, golfers gifts, one mulligan, one skirt shot, and discount beers on the course. Additional mulligans and skirt shots will be sold the day of the event for $10 each. Prizes, sponsor recognitions, and a cash bar reception will be held at the Newton Elks Lodge #2042 after the tournament.
A donation will be made in memory of John Leagon and Fred Britt to the Catawba Regional Hospice and to the American Heart Association.
Team registration forms and corporate/individual sponsorship opportunities are available at the Newton Elks Lodge #2042, West J Street in Newton. For information, please call Newton Elks Lodge at 828-464-1360, Adam Hodge at (828) 310-7928 or Bryan Williams at (828) 310-2961.
