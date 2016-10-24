Sports Briefs

Southern Piedmont announces cross-country all-conference

Staff report

The Southern Piedmont 1A conference has released it’s all-conference cross-country team for the 2016 season. Lincoln Charter placed two boys and six girls on the squad. For the Lady Eagles, Michaela Gammon, Megan Gavel, Caity Born, Maggie Hoey, Emily Elliott and Grace Cary were named all-conference. Gammon was the girls conference champion.

On the boys side, Kenny Schild and Andrew Zink of Lincoln Charter were named to the team.

Alton Mull and Becky Brittain of Cherryville were also named all-conference.

2016 Southern Piedmont 1A Cross-Country

Boys All-Conference

Lincoln Charter: Kenny Schild, Andrew Zink

Cherryville: Alton Mull

Bessemer City: John Lynn

Highland Tech: Michael Hamilton

Community School of Davidson: Jake Baugher, Ian Wessner, Ryan Hamilton Elliott Anderson

Thomas Jefferson: Hayden Alexander

Pine Lake Prep: Conrad Phillips, Blake Sisson

Mountain Island Charter: Carson Pledger

2016 Southern Piedmont 1A Cross-Country

Girls All-Conference

Lincoln Charter: Michaela Gammon, Megan Gavel, Caity Born, Maggie Hoey, Emily Elliott, Grace Cary

Cherryville: Becky Brittain

Bessemer City: Carmen Falter

Highland Tech: Shelby Propst

Pine Lake Prep: Lauren Rattenbury, Nicole Aswell

Community School of Davidson: Jess Jones, Madeline Sullivan

Thomas Jefferson: Christina Maimone

Mountain Island Charter: Harper Bond

Newton Elks Lodge to hold golf tournament

The Newton Elk’s Lodge will host their Third Annual John Leagon & Fred Britt Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, November 4 at the Lincoln Country Club.

The tournament honors Leagon and Britt, loyal and popular members of the Newton Elk’s Lodge #2042 for many years. The format for the tournament is captain’s choice with four players per team. A shotgun start is scheduled at noon, with registration and lunch beginning at 11 a.m.

Cost to play in the tournament is $80 per player or $320 per team. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, golfers gifts, one mulligan, one skirt shot, and discount beers on the course. Additional mulligans and skirt shots will be sold the day of the event for $10 each. Prizes, sponsor recognitions, and a cash bar reception will be held at the Newton Elks Lodge #2042 after the tournament.

A donation will be made in memory of John Leagon and Fred Britt to the Catawba Regional Hospice and to the American Heart Association.

Team registration forms and corporate/individual sponsorship opportunities are available at the Newton Elks Lodge #2042, West J Street in Newton. For information, please call Newton Elks Lodge at 828-464-1360, Adam Hodge at (828) 310-7928 or Bryan Williams at (828) 310-2961.