Sen. Richard Burr makes Lincoln County visit

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Sen. Richard Burr was in Lincoln County on Saturday for a Republican Party event at Commissioner Carrol Mitchem’s farm in Vale.

Burr is currently running for re-election, facing Democrat Deborah Ross, a former member of the North Carolina General Assembly

Burr affirmed that he supports Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and, said while he didn’t agree with everything that Trump says and does, he thought Democrat Hillary Clinton would be a disaster for his children and grandchildren.

“This election is not about us, it’s not about me,” he said. “This election is about our kids and grandchildren. The decision we’ve got to make is what do we want them to inherit from us? I’m not talking about wealth – I’m talking about what we inherited from our parents: an unlimited amount of opportunity if we are willing to work hard enough that we would succeed. That’s what’s in jeopardy.”

Burr also talked about his concerns about the Supreme Court justices that would be nominated if Clinton were elected president.

“I’m focused on two things for the next generation,” Burr said in an interview with Times-News, when asked about what he’d do to make the future better if re-elected to the Senate. “Get this economy growing, put people back to work, allow more people to feel the ability of prosperity, and national security, because I think those are the two fundamental responsibilities of Congress – that we provide economic opportunity and growth for everybody and that we assure the American people of their national security and safety.”

Burr said that, if re-elected, he will build on what he’s already done for education, referencing the K-12 reauthorization bill that he was the architect of where the national school board was dismantled.

“What we did was we returned as much power as we could to the states and localities, for them to decide everything about the curriculum and everything about the classroom,” he said. “One specific thing that I did was on Title II, to take what were 91 funding programs and put them all in one bucket. In the past, if school systems didn’t run a particular program they lost out on the opportunity to tap into that money. Now they design programs that fit their educational needs and their communities and that pot of money is available to them. We streamlined the federal financial partnership so that every school has the opportunity to tap into it.”

Burr said he helped change the Title II formula so that money follows the students, which means that North Carolina’s teachers will get, on average, $24 million for education, retention and supplies.

“The next big target for us is to do the higher re-education authorization because that gets us into the vocational training – it’s not just about four-year graduate degrees – it’s about how we get the infrastructure in place to be able to do skills-based education,” he said. “I think what we’ve done with the K-12 piece is to allow school systems to have some federal partnership money to begin to bring that technical back into the high school whether they bring it directly in or whether they do it as a partnership. I think that’s vital to the future, because every kid is not made for a four-year degree.”

Regarding creating new jobs, Burr said jobs were a function of capital and that it’s safe to say that the United States has to grow at a rate of about 4 percent for the rest of the world to recover.

“We also have to grow at 4 percent to get on a glide path to fiscal sustainability with a $20 trillion debt,” he said. “You can’t grow at 4 percent with just domestic capital – we have to attract global capital.”

Burr also said the U.S. needs to reduce the corporate tax rate so that it’s competitive with the rest of the world, repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a private sector, market-based system and roll back the federal regulations on small businesses.

“If you do that we’ll be a magnet of global capital and that capital alone will finance plant expansion, equipment purchase and job creation,” he said.

Both Kirk Herbertson and Jeff Pariano, who are running for the Lincoln County Board of Education District 3 seat and Heather Rhyne, who is running for an at-large seat on the school board, spoke on behalf of their campaigns. Board member Candy Burgin spoke on behalf of incumbent Cathy Davis, who was unable to attend the event and is running for the District 1 seat.

District 27B judicial candidate Justin Brackett and Mitchem, who is running for re-election for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, and Caroline Brown, who recently announced her candidacy to run for mayor of Lincolnton, also spoke about their campaigns.

State Rep. Jason Saine, Rep. Patrick McHenry and Gov. Pat McCrory were unable to attend the event, but representatives spoke on their behalf.

Lincoln County Board of Commissioners candidate Rich Permenter was at the event earlier in the evening but had to leave to attend another event.

Commissioners Bill Beam and Martin Oakes, District Attorney Mike Miller and Register of Deeds Danny Hester also attended the event.

“We have a serious problem in America if we don’t elect Donald Trump,” Mitchem said in closing. “You’ve got to go and vote, get your neighbors and your cousins to go vote. If anybody can vote for Hillary Clinton, they might as well go vote for the devil.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard