This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Monday, Oct. 24
Soccer
Lincolnton at East Lincoln 6:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at West Lincoln
Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep 5 p.m.
Golf
State finals
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Tennis
Dual team second round
Golf
State finals
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Soccer
Bandys at West Lincoln
Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech 5 p.m.
Lincolnton at West Caldwell 6 :30 p.m.
