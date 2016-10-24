Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Monday, Oct. 24

Soccer

Lincolnton at East Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln

Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep  5 p.m.

 

Golf

State finals

 

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Tennis

Dual team second round

 

Golf

State finals

 

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Soccer

Bandys at West Lincoln

Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech  5 p.m.

Lincolnton at West Caldwell  6 :30 p.m.

