Lincolnton PD hosts Citizens Academy

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

It’s been said that you really can’t get to know someone until you walk a mile in their shoes. For the first time, the Lincolnton Police Department offered civilians that opportunity.

The whole point is police-community relations, according to Lincolnton Police Department Lt. Matthew Painter. It gives the participants a chance to see what law enforcement officials do on a daily basis.

The Citizens Academy began on Sept. 20 and will run seven weeks.

At their first meeting, the enrollees received an introduction from Chief Rodney Jordan and a lecture on crime prevention and techniques. Their homework was to complete a citation.

“We gave them each a scenario of a charge,” Painter said. “They are required to do ride-a-longs with the patrol division and ask questions about the citation.”

Over the next weeks, they were exposed to basic police administration, including budgeting, internal affairs, investigations and body cameras. They also learned about criminal investigation procedures with a mock crime scene set up for them to process.

“We went over a murder trial that had already been adjudicated and gone through the system,” Painter said. “They learned what it takes to build a murder case.”

Officers from the patrol division taught the participants about traffic stop procedures – basically why they stop cars, how and why they search a car, what the officer expects of the driver and what the driver should expect when stopped.

During week four, the students learned about firearm safety and did a qualification course just like police officers do. Painter said some had never shot a gun before but they all qualified.

On the last week of instruction, they will participate in a mock trial and learn about court room procedures. Attorney Adrienne Hodges and Judge K. Dean Black will be volunteering their time to participate in the trials. The students will be acting like police officers and testifying on the subject of the citation they began on week one.

“It gives them firsthand knowledge and actual hands-on training about what we do as law enforcement officers,” Painter said. “They learn how we can work together. The hope is that after the course they will be able to talk to other citizens about law enforcement and to help shed a better light on us.”

The Lincolnton Police Department is considering starting a volunteer citizens-on-patrol program, according to Painter. Completion of the Citizens Academy, which will be run annually, will be a requirement for volunteering.

In this inaugural course, 15 citizens of varying ages from 18-years-old to over 60 enrolled. Prior to taking the course, background checks are done. An individual with any type of felony or criminal background can’t take the course, according to Painter.

One participant, Siggy Hegwald, was in law enforcement when he lived in Germany and wanted to find out how things were done in Lincolnton.

“So far my ride-alongs have been very quiet but I know for sure it is a very dangerous job and I think these guys should be paid more for what they are doing,” he said.

Lindsay Magness wanted to know how to become a better citizen and is considering becoming a police officer.

“I’ve learned so much from this unique opportunity,” she said.

Other participants said they had learned a lot about what police officers did on a daily basis and had gained new respect for their work from the course.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard