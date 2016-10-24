Lincolnton man wins Paul C. Rhyne Art Competition

The Arts Council of Lincoln County announced the winners of its annual Paul C. Rhyne Art Competition at the opening reception for the show on Friday evening.

Trey Mayhew, a Lincolnton resident, claimed first place for his submission of his sculpture, titled “Dragon Flower,” and walked away with the $300 grand prize. Mayhew, who had never entered any of his work in a competition setting before, was pleasantly surprised when he heard his name called inside the Lincoln Cultural Center, among some of the most talented artists the region has to offer.

“I think it’s very important that the Paul C. Rhyne Art Competition provides local artists with an opportunity to show their work in the community,” Mayhew said. “This is the first time that I’ve ever entered a contest with my artwork. I usually just make it and sometimes maybe I’ll sell it to one of my friends or give it away as a gift. I do appreciate the Arts Council of Lincoln County having this contest. I was shocked when they announced my name, although the piece that won was probably the best work that I’ve ever done in my life. I really didn’t expect to win, I just looked at it as a great opportunity to show my art to others in the community.”

Mayhew credits Dean Barber, his art teacher at Myers Park High School, for sparking his artistic passion, which has fueled this hobby of his for the past 16 years.

As a heating and air service technician for nearly three decades, Mayhew wanted to utilize his skills developed by working with copper to push the limits of his creativity.

“These copper sculptures are just something that I started out doing in an effort to become more creative,” Mayhew said. “I’ve worked as a heating and air service technician for close to 30 years so I’m really good at welding copper and soldering copper together and I brought that to a different level when I started making art with it. A friend of mine, Steven Summerlin, had given a few of his pieces to my older brother. I saw what he was doing, working with copper, and I just wanted to try and do it a different way by soldering it together and using the skills that I already possessed as a service technician. I try to take different elements like electrical wire and copper roofing material to just try to make something different and unique.”

Mayhew described not only the skills required to craft these pieces of art, but also the difficulty of working with extreme temperatures to weld the copper together.

“Over the past 16 years I’ve had to fiddle with different techniques of what works because at times I’ve had problems with cleaning the copper because once you finished the welding the artwork is somewhat tarnished,” Mayhew said. “The most challenging part, I would say, would be working with the heat. I’m using an oxygen and settling torch to put each piece together. The solder I’m using melts the material at close to 1,300 degrees, so I’m getting the copper almost bright red and after you have welded a piece on there you have to wait for it to cool off before you can go on to the next piece.”

Additional prizes were also awarded on Friday night for second and third place, as well as a few honorable mentions. Robert Gray Cooper finished second and earned $200 for his submission of “Second Wave.” Jane Mitchell was awarded third place and $100 for her submission of “I am Free.” Mayhew, Kae B. Wright and Beverly Putnam were announced as honorable mentions and each received a $25 prize.

Each piece submitted for the competition will be featured in an exhibit inside the Lincoln Cultural Center that will remain on display until Nov. 25. The Cultural Center is located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton.

