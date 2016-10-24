High School Football Scoreboard

Friday’s High School Football Scores
Maiden 59, West Lincoln 22
South Iredell 44, North Lincoln 13
West Caldwell 42, East Lincoln 32
Lincolnton 49, Newton-Conover 6
Bunker Hill 26, Bandys 6
East Gaston 35, North Gaston 28
Forestview 27, Ashbrook 13
Hunter Huss 42, Stuart Cramer 16
South Point 48, Lake Norman Charter 0
Pine Lake Prep 26, Cherryville 24
Thomas Jefferson 42, Bessemer City 8
Community School of Davidson 13, Highland Tech 0
Kings Mountain 24, Chase 3
Burns 31, Draughn 0
Crest 35, East Rutherford 14
R-S Central 42, East Burke 7
Hibriten 53, Freedom 0
Fred T. Foard 32, Hickory 14
Watauga 49, Patton 7
South Caldwell 41, St. Stephens 13
Mooresville 35, Alexander Central 14
Lake Norman 49, North Iredell 14
Statesville 42, West Iredell 26
