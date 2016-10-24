Home » Sports » High School Football Scoreboard

High School Football Scoreboard

Friday’s High School Football Scores

Maiden 59, West Lincoln 22

South Iredell 44, North Lincoln 13

West Caldwell 42, East Lincoln 32

Lincolnton 49, Newton-Conover 6

Bunker Hill 26, Bandys 6

East Gaston 35, North Gaston 28

Forestview 27, Ashbrook 13

Hunter Huss 42, Stuart Cramer 16

South Point 48, Lake Norman Charter 0

Pine Lake Prep 26, Cherryville 24

Thomas Jefferson 42, Bessemer City 8

Community School of Davidson 13, Highland Tech 0

Kings Mountain 24, Chase 3

Burns 31, Draughn 0

Crest 35, East Rutherford 14

R-S Central 42, East Burke 7

Hibriten 53, Freedom 0

Fred T. Foard 32, Hickory 14

Watauga 49, Patton 7

South Caldwell 41, St. Stephens 13

Mooresville 35, Alexander Central 14

Lake Norman 49, North Iredell 14

Statesville 42, West Iredell 26

