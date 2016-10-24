East Lincoln, Denver fire departments help coastal communities

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

When Hurricane Matthew hit North Carolina, 10 firefighters from East Lincoln and Denver were deployed to assist with swift-water rescues.

Fire departments throughout Lincoln County train, prepare for and specialize in various types of rescue scenarios, according to East Lincoln Fire Department senior firefighter Casey Noles. For example, the Lincolnton Fire Department specializes in confined space rescue and South Fork has land search expertise and equipment. East Lincoln and Denver have specially trained swift-water rescue teams.

Six firefighters from East Lincoln — firefighters Gary Farmer and Jesse Freeman, Capt. Brian Bishop, senior firefighter Todd Lewis, firefighters Travis Cash and Jimmy Henkie — and four from Denver, Capt. Josh Carpenter and firefighters Jeremy Thompson, Robert Drew and Brandon Josey, were deployed on Oct. 7 to the National Guard Armory in New Bern. The next day they were relocated to Morehead City. Then they were split up and sent to Beaufort and Otway.

“We really didn’t see anything where we were the first few days,” Farmer said. “When the tides came in, they came up over the roads but they went back when the tides receded.”

They were then moved around to other areas of the coast and then Sunday night were sent to Goldsboro, where the Neuse River and Little River were expected to flood, and waited on further orders.

“We were called to evacuate two houses and the water was waist-deep then,” Farmer said. “It continued to rise. At one point we were surrounded by water. I’ve seen flooding before but nothing like this.”

From Goldsboro they were sent to the Mar-Mac Fire Department, located just outside the Goldsboro city limits, where they stayed for the remainder of the week.

The firefighters that are on the swift-water team all attended swift-water training school and continue to hone their skills once they graduate, according to Farmer. While the firefighters were trained for this type of rescue, they hadn’t really been able to use their training until Hurricane Matthew struck.

“At first I think it was more along the lines of not knowing what we were getting into, so for us it was exciting because we were getting to do what we were trained for,” Freeman said. “In another sense, it was nerve-wracking because we were going into a disaster area before the disaster even occurs — we didn’t know what to expect. After we were there, the biggest part of it was rewarding. They were happy that we were there to help them. You could tell that these people were also nervous about what was coming up — they were trying to pre-plan but they didn’t have all the manpower they needed. When we showed up you could almost hear their sigh of relief.”

Only a few members of the Mar Mac team were trained for swift-water rescue and most of the members were volunteers, according to Farmer.

“They didn’t have nearly enough manpower for what they needed,” he said.

The East Lincoln Fire Department and Denver Fire Department brought with them a fully loaded water trailer that is self-sustainable for 72 hours with life jackets, dry suits, MREs, life-saving throw bags, inflatable rafts, a tent that can be set up as a command post, glow sticks and generators. They also brought the land search trailer, which is normally stationed at the North 321 station and their Zodiac boats.

“Being able to use our training to help people in the time of need was the biggest thing,” Freeman said. “It gave us a purpose once we were there. It let us put our skills to use in life scenarios.”

Farmer said that, while they were at Mar Mac, area churches and citizens took good care of the emergency rescue personnel that were helping them.

“We couldn’t have asked for better hospitality from these people,” he said. “They took us in, fed us and treated us like we were family.”

Several of the Lincoln County fire departments including East Lincoln, all three Denver stations, and the Crouse fire station, are collecting supplies to deliver to victims of the flooding in the Mar Mac area of North Carolina.

Spearheaded by Noles, several thousand pounds of water, food, clothing, cleaning and supplies have already been delivered. Another load is scheduled to go Tuesday.

Supplies can be dropped off to any Lincoln County fire department.

Image courtesy of Contributed