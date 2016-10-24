Doc Gamble estate up for auction

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

An auction of the estate of Dr. John R. Gamble, Jr., who passed away on June 2, 2014, will be held on his estate at 2101 Country Club Road in Lincolnton on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.

Gamble was considered a local icon in Lincoln County, serving as a doctor and then as a county commissioner and a member of the General Assembly. While a member of the General Assembly he was instrumental in adding a medical school to East Carolina University.

There are a lot of wonderful items at the sale, according to Chandler Eshleman of Chandler’s International Auction & Estate Sales.

Some of these items include a complete Kirk Baltimore sterling service, antique rifles and pistols, artwork, coin collections, North Carolina furniture – some made by craftsmen from Lincolnton, farm equipment including three tractors, oriental runs, an antique train collection, equestrian saddles and tack, medical cabinets and Gamble’s original medical bag, with all his medical tools.

Photographs of the items to be sold are available at www.chandlersauction.com and the items to be sold in the international catalog auction will be available by the end of this week, according to Chandler.

The auction will begin on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. as a discovery sale of items in random order.

At 11 a.m., the international platform of numerically grouped items begins. The items included in the international platform will be available to preview and pre-bidding to start today.

At 1 p.m. the property will be auctioned, subject to confirmation.

“It is a very high value property – appraised between $1.2 and $1.3 million,” Eshleman said. “We do not have a set reserve and the family is wiling to let it go below tax value and significantly below appraisal value.”

After the real property is sold, the auction will resume with the remaining items in the international catalog auction and then whatever is leftover out of the discovery sale.

There will be an on-site preview on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, contact Eshleman at (336) 448-5320 or by email at info@chandlersauction.com.