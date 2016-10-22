Rebels fall to Maiden

MIKE POWELL

Special to the LTN

Quarterback Caleb Farley rushed for two touchdowns and passed for three more to lead Maiden to a 59-22 SD-7 Conference win over West Lincoln Friday, spoiling senior night at Douglas C. Leonhardt Stadium.

Farley, a Shrine Bowl pick and a Virginia Tech recruit, scored on runs of 53 and 44 yards and three three TD passes to Xzavion Huff, the longest of which was 66 yards midway through the second quarter.

The Blue Devils (7-2, 4-1) pulled away from an early 8-8 tie to lead 38-8 at the half. West Lincoln dropped to 2-3 in the SD-7 and 5-4 overall with road games to finish the regular season at East Lincoln and at Bandys.

Image courtesy of Michelle Bernard / LTN