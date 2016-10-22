Knights lose to South Iredell

DAVID SNYDER

Special to the LTN

After going three-and-out to start the game, then giving up an 80-yard touchdown drive just three minutes into the game, the South Iredell Vikings would score on their next six first half possessions on their way to a rout of North Lincoln, 44-13.

Quarterback Brady Pope hit on 9 of his 13 first half passes, five of which went to receiver Dydrion Leach. Back from a one-game suspension, Leach was virtually uncoverable, creating space at will. His 4-yard touchdown run would close out the first half scoring outburst and put the Vikings up 44-6. Tavis White gashed the defense for 86 yards on his 11 carries including a 32-yard touchdown run.

Trey Page would run for one score and catch another, while Pope and Lundon White would also score touchdowns on the ground.

The Vikings special teams unit forced a fumble and blocked a punt while the defense would also force a fumble and pick off two passes. Three of those turnovers set up short fields that led to quick scores, which had coach Scott Miller pleased.

“You don’t see that kind of running attack often, so we changed everything we normally do on defense, and it produced the turnovers to help us get ahead,” Miller said.

Ethan Hicks’ 74 yard run on the Knights first play from scrimmage would set up the first quarter score, as Hicks would carry it in two plays later. He’d score again in the fourth quarter and finish with 160 yards on 12 carries.

Miller was impressed with Hicks’ aggressive style.

“He runs hard, you don’t see a lot kids at the high school level who will jam their foot in the ground and run up the middle at eight or nine defenders. Every coach wishes they had a guy like that.”

When asked to look ahead, Miller said “We’re concentrating on that number 1 slot in our conference from the 3A side, so we’ll have to go back, watch the film, fix the mistakes, as we had way too many penalties tonight, but our kids played hard and that’s the most important thing.”

After falling two weeks in a row to North Piedmont 3A/4A heavyweights Mooresville and Lake Norman, the Vikings get back on track and improve their conference record to 3-2 and 6-3 overall. Next week, they’ll host North Iredell and then finish the regular season at Statesville on November 4th.

After winning their conference opener, the Knights have dropped four straight and now stand 1-4 in the conference, and 1-8 overall. They are home again next week against West Iredell and finish on the road at Lake Norman.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN