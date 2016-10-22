Big 35-point second quarter boosts Wolves to win

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Sage Surratt had five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown all in the first half as the Wolves cruised to a 49-6 win at Newton-Conover.

Lincolnton exploded for 35 second quarter points, which included a 24-yard return of a blocked punt by Yung Sherrill and Surratt’s pick-six.

Xavier McClain and Tyshawn Harris each scored a rushing touchdown for Lincolnton, who now improves to 9-0 on the season, and 5-0 in the Southern District-7.

Langdon Givens also went over the 100-yard receiving mark for the Wolves, catching four passes for 105 yards and a score.

Surratt’s 71 yard touchdown reception just before the end of the first half gives him 4,897 yards receiving in his career. That breaks the state record of 4,876 yards that was held by Mohamed Massaquoi, who played for Independence from 2001-04.