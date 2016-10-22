West Caldwell outscores Mustangs

W.D. FISHER

Special to the LTN

LENOIR – Led by junior running back Jeremy Boyce, West Caldwell jumped out to a 21-point lead and withstood a second-half rally by East Lincoln en route to a 42-32 win in a Southern District 7 2A Athletic Conference game at West Caldwell on Friday.

Boyce finished with a game-high 171 on 36 carries and two touchdowns as West Caldwell (8-1, 8-1 Southern District 7 2A Athletic Conference) extended its win streak to six and faces Lincolnton Friday at Lincolnton with sole possession of first place on the line.

In a game that featured the top two defenses in the conference, it was all offense as they combined for 902 yards total offense.

East Lincoln had 485 while West Caldwell had 417.

It’s the second win in six games for the Warriors against East Lincoln (7-2, 3-2) and the first since 2005.

“We work each week to put ourselves in position to win and the kids did that this week,” said West Caldwell head coach Chip English. “We came out and jumped on them early and I am really proud of our players.”

West Caldwell score on its first three possessions to take a 21-0 lead late in the first quarter and on its first four to take a 28-3 lead.

The Warriors took advantage of some early Mustangs’ miscues as East Lincoln was intercepted on its first possession and the Warriors recovered a fumble on the second possession and turned them into 14 points in the first four minutes of the game.

“The difference was the first two possessions,” said East Lincoln head coach Mike Byus. “We followed that up in the second half with some more turnovers and poor tackling. If you want to win bug games, we have to play smarter, more aggressive and not turn the ball over.”

East Lincoln started its rally when Ryan Shanklin connected on a 36-yard field goal with 24.9 seconds left in the first quarter to make the score 21-3.

The Warriors responded with a score to take a 28-3 lead then the Mustangs answered with scores on their next three possessions to cut the difference to 28-25 with one minute, 22 seconds left in the second quarter on a nine-yard run by Marcus Graham.

Aided by an offsides, West Caldwell scored on the last play of the first half when Boyce scored from three yards out and the successful PAT made it 35-25 at intermission.

The Warriors were attempting a 23-yard field goal when the Mustangs were called for offsides giving the Warriors the ball at the three.

Following a scoreless third quarter, both teams scored in the fourth to round out the scoring.