Week 10 football picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

It’s week 10 of the high school football season, and almost all of our area conference races are far from being decided. There are several games tonight that will play a big factor in the conference races, but it’s looking like most of them won’t be decided until the final week of the regular season. Last week, I had my first 8-0 night of the season. Tonight may prove to be more challenging.

EAST LINCOLN at WEST CALDWELL

The biggest matchup of the night in the Southern District-7 2A conference takes place in Caldwell county. The Warriors are enjoying their best season in recent years, having only lost to Hibriten, the number two ranked 3A team in the state. But the Mustangs are used to playing in big games, and this is West Caldwell’s biggest in several years. This matchup features two of the best defenses in the SD-7, and if there is one unit that can slow down Warrior quarterback Titus Tucker, it is the East Lincoln defense.

East Lincoln 28, West Caldwell 21

MAIDEN at WEST LINCOLN

Much like West Caldwell and Titus Tucker, the Blue Devils have that one guy that keeps opposing coaches awake at night trying to figure out a way to slow them down in Caleb Farley. People say that if you can contain Farley, that you have a good chance of defeating Maiden. The problem is, there haven’t been too many teams that have been able to contain the Virginia Tech commit.

Maiden 35, West Lincoln 24

SOUTH IREDELL at NORTH LINCOLN

The Knights face a high-powered South Iredell offense tonight, and to make things worse, the Vikings are coming off of a loss last week to Mooresville. North Lincoln has played pretty well defensively against good teams, and tonight’s matchup is yet another challenge. The Knights will need to have a decisive advantage in time of possession.

South Iredell 38, North Lincoln 14

LINCOLNTON at NEWTON-CONOVER

In what has historically been a very close series, the Wolves have dominated their matchups with the Red Devils since the SD-7 was restarted in 2013. In those four meetings, including a playoff meeting in 2014, Lincolnton has outscored Newton-Conover 181-29. Now the Wolves come in with the most productive offense in league, if not the state. If the Red Devils are going to have a chance in this one, they’ll need a big night from running back Tylor Stinson.

Lincolnton 42, Newton-Conover 24

BANDYS at BUNKER HILL

One of these two teams will get their first conference win of the season, and it would be the first overall win for the Bears of Bunker Hill. The Trojans have seemed to improve each week on the offensive side of the football, and they do have two nonconference wins. The Bears were winless last season in the SD-7, and if they don’t get a home win tonight over Bandys, they could wind up without a conference win again.

Bandys 32, Bunker Hill 16

PINE LAKE PREP at CHERRYVILLE

How about the Ironmen. Many teams might have thrown in the towel after an 0-6 start, but you’ve got to give some credit to head coach Tim Pruitt and the Cherryville football team for not quitting. The Ironmen have put together consecutive wins, and now have a winnable game against Pine Lake Prep. However, I don’t think this team will take anything for granted. A couple more wins, and that matchup on November 4 with rival Bessemer City will be huge.

Cherryville 34, Pine Lake Prep 20

EAST GASTON at NORTH GASTON

While it would take a great finish to the season by either of these clubs to have a chance of making the playoffs, this is still a rivalry game and the teams will be playing for bragging rights. Both teams have struggled to get stops against the opposition, but both have also had some nice games on the offensive side of the ball. The Warriors seem to have a few more playmakers than the Wildcats.

East Gaston 31, North Gaston 27

HUNTER HUSS at STUART CRAMER

Who knew that this would be a huge game in the Big South 2A/3A conference this late in the season. The Huskies are the only team left without a conference loss in the Big South. But what a chance for the Storm to make a statement. Playing at home, on the turf, for a share of first place. Huss may just be too athletic.

Hunter Huss 28, Stuart Cramer 24

Last week: 8-0

Overall: 55-17