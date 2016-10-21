Sports Briefs

SD-7 announces all-conference volleyball
The Southern District-7 2A conference has announced the all-conference volleyball team for 2016. Four Lincoln county players were named to the squad, including Ashley Blackwell and Grace Kinsch of East Lincoln, Jayden Drewery of West Lincoln and Destiny Wilson of Lincolnton.
The Lady Blue Devils of Maiden placed four members on the all-conference team, including Player of the Year Holland Laxton. East Lincoln’s Stacy Posser was named the SD-7 Coach of the Year. The full all-conference team is listed below.
East Lincoln: Ashley Blackwell, Grace Kinsch
Lincolnton: Destiny Wilson
West Lincoln: Jayden Drewery
Bandys: Haley Little
Maiden: Maracle Byrd, Holland Laxton, Kylie Morgan, Haley Watson
Bunker Hill: Maecie Brumley, Karsyn Mundy, Kailey Travis
Newton-Conover: Egypt Finger, Zoe Nester, Morgan Williams
West Caldwell: Aleah McKinney
Player of the Year: Holland Laxton – Maiden
Coach of the Year: Stacy Possert – East Lincoln
