School board chairman cruising into Election Day unopposed

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Mark Mullen is running unopposed for the District 4 seat on the Lincoln County Board of Education.

Except for time spent at college, Mullen has been a lifelong resident of Lincoln County and attended Lincoln County Schools. Both of his children attend Lincoln County Schools. He owns Citizens Insurance Agency in Lincolnton.

Mullen has served on the board for four years in an at-large seat. He said that he initially ran to give a voice to the kids that don’t have one.

“There’s a lot of parents out there that can’t champion for their own kids or don’t have the means or the time,” he said. “I felt like that was a good opportunity that I would be able to put forth on the board and I try to remain approachable to everyone.”

He chose to run for the District 4 seat rather than running for re-election for the at-large seat because he thought it was disheartening when the board didn’t get more interest when Ed Hatley gave up the District 3 seat when he became mayor of Lincolnton in 2015.

“We asked for people to come forward out of that district to replace him and we really didn’t get any interest,” Mullen said. “When Tony Jenkins indicated to me that he wasn’t going to run for re-election and there was a lot of interest from all over the county in the at-large seat, I thought I’d give someone else a chance and run for the District 4 seat, which had no interest.”

Mullen said he originally ran for the at-large seat because, although he lived in Lincolnton, he knew he would be moving and didn’t want to create a conflict when he did move. He has since built a house and moved to District 4.

There has been discussion at board meetings about overcrowding issues in some local schools, in particular in eastern Lincoln County.

Mullen said he believes growth is going to be a big issue that the board has to deal with over the coming years and they are trying to get more specific as to the true demographics down to the type of housing that is being built.

“Before it was across the board that we knew that X number of kids would come based on each house built but we’re trying to get more specific than that because if we can put the houses between say $100,000 to $150,000 then that’s going to be a different denominator for growth than a $500,000 to $600,000 house,” he said. “The eastern end is a big, wide range and we’re trying to get a better grasp on which one of these neighborhoods are going to create more kids. We’ve put together a 10-year plan as far as what’s going to be on a renovation scale – we have it broken down from what’s immediate for the next one to two years, three to five years and five to 10 as far as the existing buildings to keep them where they need to be.”

The Times-News also asked Mullen about his feelings regarding funding for education provided by both the county and state.

“I think we have a good working relationship with the county,” he said. “A lot of people forget that they are servicing our debt when they look at how much money is coming to the schools and that’s a big portion of it. They are servicing the debt for the new buildings and of course that’s going to have to continue when we get to the point of doing additions and building other schools to take care of the growth. Now the state has pushed back, as everybody knows, they tout lower class sizes but that puts an additional burden on us as well because when you lower a class size, they give us a teacher but they are not giving us any more space and so that leads to overcrowding in the schools.”

Board of Education seats are elected on a nonpartisan basis and Mullen, who is a registered Republican, said his personal political philosophy doesn’t affect his decisions as a board member.

Image courtesy of LTN File