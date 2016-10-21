This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Oct. 21
Tennis
2A Individual Regionals at Gardner-Webb
Football
Maiden at West Lincoln (sportstalkguys.com)
South Iredell at North Lincoln
East Lincoln at West Caldwell
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover (sportstalkguys.com)
Bandys at Bunker Hill
East Gaston at North Gaston
Ashbrook at Forestview(sportstalkguys.com)
Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer
South Point at Lake Norman Charter
Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville
Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson
Community School of Davidson at Highland Tech
Kings Mountain at Chase
Burns at Draughn
East Rutherford at Crest
East Burke at R-S Central
Freedom at Hibriten
Hickory at Fred T, Foard
Patton at Watauga
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
Mooresville at Alexander Central
North Iredell at Lake Norman
Statesville at West Iredell
