Thursday
JV Football
East Lincoln 26, West Caldwell 10
Lincolnton 7, Newton-Conover 6
Maiden 34, West Lincoln 12
South Iredell 46, North Lincoln 42
Wednesday
Soccer
Lincoln Charter 4, Mountain Island Charter 2 (OT)
Goals: Zack Allen (2), Alex Williams, Steven Aguilar.
Lincoln Charter scored two goals in the second overtime period for the win.
Senior Bowling Results
Pin Station
10/20/16
High Game Scratch: Bob Huss 253, Kip Olivas 183. YTD: Roger Kerley 266, Ron McCarty 266, Kip Olivas 223.
High Series Scratch: Bob Huss 684, Kip Olivas 511, Sue May 511. YTD: Ron McCarty 738, Kip Olivas 621.
High Game HC: Guy Williamson 279, Ann Simmons 230. YTD: Harold Unger 303, Margie High 265.
High Series HC: Bob Huss 759, Ann Simmons 645. YTD: Bob Huss 759, Donna Bowlin 691.
High Average: Ron McCarty 206, Kip Olivas 189.
Standings:
Martha’s Movers 40-24
Ed’s Egos 38-26
Bonnie’s Bees 38- 26
Nelia’s Neighbors 36-28
Bob’s Blazers 36-28
