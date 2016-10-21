Roundup

Thursday

JV Football

East Lincoln 26, West Caldwell 10

Lincolnton 7, Newton-Conover 6

Maiden 34, West Lincoln 12

South Iredell 46, North Lincoln 42

Wednesday

Soccer

Lincoln Charter 4, Mountain Island Charter 2 (OT)

Goals: Zack Allen (2), Alex Williams, Steven Aguilar.

Lincoln Charter scored two goals in the second overtime period for the win.

Senior Bowling Results

Pin Station

10/20/16

High Game Scratch: Bob Huss 253, Kip Olivas 183. YTD: Roger Kerley 266, Ron McCarty 266, Kip Olivas 223.

High Series Scratch: Bob Huss 684, Kip Olivas 511, Sue May 511. YTD: Ron McCarty 738, Kip Olivas 621.

High Game HC: Guy Williamson 279, Ann Simmons 230. YTD: Harold Unger 303, Margie High 265.

High Series HC: Bob Huss 759, Ann Simmons 645. YTD: Bob Huss 759, Donna Bowlin 691.

High Average: Ron McCarty 206, Kip Olivas 189.

Standings:

Martha’s Movers 40-24

Ed’s Egos 38-26

Bonnie’s Bees 38- 26

Nelia’s Neighbors 36-28

Bob’s Blazers 36-28