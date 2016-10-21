Reader’s Forum

HB2 goes beyond restrooms

Pastor Andy Royals wrote a good letter for Pat McCrory, one of the worst governors we have ever had, cutting taxes on the right and raising taxes and fees on the people who could least afford them.

I’m sure he has preached these falsehoods in his church, but HB2 goes much further than the restroom, discriminating against where people can eat and have other services done.

There has never been a case in North Carolina where a man dressed like a woman went in a women’s restroom and molested someone.

I am sure the doctor will continue his line of talk until after the election, then it will be time to get out the snakes.

Rodney Black

Crouse

Support for Jenkins

As former superintendent of Lincoln County Schools, I have known Dr. Elaine Jenkins for more than 20 years and have personal knowledge of her effectiveness as a leader and administrator. She has demonstrated an ability and willingness to listen to feedback from citizens and respond appropriately to their concerns. She has the intellectual capacity to evaluate complex issues and make informed decisions. During her campaign for a seat on the Board of Commissioners, she has dedicated hundreds of hours going to commissioner meetings and engaging in dialogue with members of our county, from East Lincoln to West Lincoln, so that she can have a full understanding of the needs of the county when she is elected. Her understanding of the necessity for quality leadership will assure that she will not allow traditional “politics” to cloud decisions that will affect all of our citizens. Her experience in forecasting future needs and planning to meet those needs will fundamentally change the current “me and now” attitude that prevails among some commissioners. If you want a commissioner who has demonstrated excellent decision-making and a sense of working for the common good of the county rather than special interest groups, you should vote for Elaine Jenkins for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.

Dr. Martin Eaddy

Lincolnton