Presidential election won’t be rigged

It’s much tougher to rig an election in 2016 than it was 50 or 100 or 200 years ago. But as more polls show that Republican nominee Donald Trump is in serious trouble in his race against Democrat Hillary Clinton, both he and his campaign supporters have begun claiming that the outcome of the election won’t be valid.

If that’s the case, and the 2016 presidential election is somehow successfully tampered with through some massive voter fraud conspiracy perpetrated by the Democratic Party and its operatives, it’ll be completely unprecedented in American history and will shake the foundations of our political system to their very core.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump “has accused the media, the Justice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a ‘global power structure’ of conspiring to rig the November election against him.” That’s a broad, fantastic claim with no roots in reality, but it does play well on the campaign stage.

Consider this, from the same WSJ article published cited above, which was published on Thursday: “In a comprehensive review of cases between 2000 and 2012, Carnegie-Knight News21 Initiative, a nonprofit journalism project at Arizona State University, found that most related to casting absentee ballots — and even those were exceedingly small. In-person fraud prosecutions were virtually nonexistent, the study found. In another case, Loyola Law School Professor Justin Levitt identified just 31 cases of voter fraud between 2000 and 2014 out of more than one billion ballots cast.”

Politicians have been throwing allegations of election rigging at their opponents since elections began. They weren’t valid then, in many cases, and they’re certainly not valid now. That doesn’t mean election officials shouldn’t be vigilant. On the contrary, ensuring the integrity of our elections is of the utmost importance.

By all rights, this should have been an extremely easy election to win for the Republican Party. And even though the final votes won’t be counted until Election Day, it’s been clear thus far that Clinton, unfortunately, is far better at campaigning than Trump.

A Clinton win won’t be a good thing for this country but, frankly, neither will a Trump victory. But what’s certain is that the election will have the inherent integrity all American elections have, and no one, not even a presidential nominee, can reasonably dispute that.