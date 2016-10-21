Paul C. Rhyne Art Competition showcases local talent

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Arts Council of Lincoln County will display the talents of local artists participating in the annual Paul C. Rhyne Art Competition inside the Lincoln Cultural Center beginning on Friday. The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 25 and the winner will be announced Friday evening at the opening reception.

“Mr. Rhyne was an artist that grew up in Lincoln County and gave a lot back to the arts community here,” Arts Council executive director Deanna McGinnis said. “He is probably one of the most well-known artists to ever come out of Lincolnton and that’s part of the reason why we do this competition every year. A lot of folks recognize a lot of his artwork and much of it still hangs here inside the Cultural Center. We actually have some of his work on display at the hospital right now.”

The artists who will be featured in the exhibit work in a number of different mediums, displaying the wide array of artistic talent in this region. The competition is open to painters, drawers, sculptors, photographers and those who work with jewelry and fiber as well.

The exhibit will feature artists who have participated in years past, along with some newcomers who want to display their art in front of the community for the first time. Dawn Summerton, a Lincolnton resident, is among those who will be competing for the first time this year.

“It’s so extremely important to have this venue where local artists can display their work to the entire community,” Summerton said. “It’s just so important to also be able to support a local arts council because art is pretty much my life so if I can do anything to help support, promote, or be involved with other local artists I will do that. It’s something that is very important to me personally.”

Summerton described her self-proclaimed medium as “anything that gets me messy.” She says the majority of the ideas for her work come to her in the moment, directly from her imagination.

Connie Zmijewski is another local artist from the Denver area who will be making her work available to the public for the first time during the competition. Zmijewski, a mental health counselor, discovered her passion for art later in life as a way to escape from the pressures of reality and relax during stressful times.

“I think expressing yourself through art is so important and I use it a lot with my clients now,” she said. “It’s not even about if someone even likes my art, it’s more about self-expression. When I heard about this competition I just wanted to get involved in something that I thought I would enjoy, learn some different mediums and meet some people that I thought I would enjoy spending time with.”

Zmijewski describes her style as “whimsical” and she enjoys putting a lot of color into her artwork. She said that she does most of her painting at the beach and that setting has a significant influence on her work.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the galleries of the Lincoln Cultural Center located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton. The winner of the competition receives $300 while second and third place finishers will be awarded $200 and $100, respectively. The opening reception will be held at the Cultural Center on Friday from 6-8 p.m.

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman