Obituaries — 10-21-16

James Robert ‘Bob’ Ross, Sr.

Mr. James Robert “Bob” Ross, Sr., age 76, of 4155 E. Highway 10 in Claremont, died on Thursday, October 20, 2016.

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Sigmon officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. today at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Ross was born April 26, 1940, in Lincoln County, to the late Mills and Blanche Wise Ross. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a half-brother, Harold Norman. He served in the United States Air Force and then later for the United States Postal Service.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Barlow Ross of the home; one son, James “Jimmy” Robert Ross, Jr. of Lincolnton; one daughter, Kathy Ross Locklin of Lincolnton; four grandchildren, Jessica Hawn (Matthew) of Mebane, Richard Locklin (Summer) of Norfolk, Va., Jana Rollins (Stephen) of Lincolnton, Brandon Locklin (fiancé Karlie Mordas) of Lincolnton; four great-grandchildren, Bryan Newton, Keever Hawn, Sloan Locklin, and Gunner Rollins; three stepdaughters, Brenda Harris (and friend James Parlier) of Denver, Kay Parkhurst (Mike) of Catawba, and Melissa Kearley of the home; seven step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W. Main Street, Claremont, NC 28610.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Ross family.

David Chavarin

David Chavarin, 26, of Hickory died October 16, 2016.

The private funeral mass will be held October 22, 2016 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. It is requested that those attending the mass wear white clothing. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. today at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Chavarin family.

Stephanie Michelle Travis

Stephanie Michelle Travis, 40, of Taylorsville died October 17, 2016.

A memorial service will be held today at 3 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Travis family.

Robert Lee Brown

Robert Lee Brown, 92, of Claremont died October 18, 2016.

The family received friends on October 20, 2016 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont. A graveside service with military honors followed at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover served the Brown family.

Wade Sherman Isenhour

Wade Sherman Isenhour, 63, of Lincolnton died October 18, 2016.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Isenhour family.

Mark Eugene Osborne

Mark Eugene Osborne, 41, died October 16, 2016.

No Service is planned at this time.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Osborne family.

Thomas Gene Larocque

Thomas Gene Larocque, 72, of Lincolnton died October 16, 2016.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Larocque family.

Burl Lamar Willis

Mr. Burl Lamar Willis, 91, of Lawndale died on October 18, 2016.

The family will receive friends today from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home in Fallston. The funeral service will be held on October 22, 2016 at 11 a.m. in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel. The burial will follow in the St. Peter’s United Methodist Church Cemetery with military graveside rites.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. in Fallston is serving the Willis family.

Jean Hahn

Jean Hahn, 79, of Cherryville died on October 19, 2016.

The family will receive friends and loved ones today from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the family’s home in Cherryville. A memorial service will be held October 22, 2016 at First Presbyterian Church of Cherryville at 5 p.m. A visitation with the family and friends will follow the service in the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Hahn family.

Ioan Hant

Ioan Hant, 79, of Matthews died October 13, 2016.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. October 22, 2016 at Romanian Baptist Church in Hickory. Burial will follow at Brookford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. on October 22, 2016 at Romanian Baptist Church in Hickory. The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Hant family.

Worth Arnold Jr.

Worth Arnold Jr., 79, of Newton died on October 15, 2016

A service to celebrate Worth’s life will be held today at 11 a.m. at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton. The family will receive friends today from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at North Newton Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Arnold family.

Eunice Lail Wray

Eunice Lail Wray, 80, of Conover died on October 18, 2016.

A service to celebrate Eunice’s life will be held on October 22, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on October 22, 2016 from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Wray family.

Charlsie Marie Miller

Charlsie Marie Miller, 68, of Conover died on October 18, 2016.

A service to celebrate Charlsie’s life will be held on October 22, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on October 22, 2016 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Miller family.

J.B. Sherrill

J.B. Sherrill, 80, of Claremont died on October 18, 2016.

A service to celebrate J.B.’s life will be held on October 22, 2016 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Claremont. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Claremont.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Sherrill family.

Donna Lawrence Quates

Donna Lawrence Quates, 61, of Vale died on October 19, 2016.

Arrangements are incomplete at Warlick Funeral Home.