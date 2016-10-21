Mustangs face big road test, Rebels hope to upset Maiden

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The East Lincoln Mustangs travel to West Caldwell tonight for a key game in the Southern District-7 2A conference.

The Warriors have been on a roll, reeling off five straight wins since their week-three loss to rival Hibriten, the second ranked 3A team in the state.

The game features two of the best defenses in the Southern District-7 2A conference. But that doesn’t mean that this will necessarily be a low scoring game.

West Caldwell’s Titus Tucker and East Lincoln’s Marcus Graham are two really good dual-threat quarterbacks. While each can throw the ball well, they can really hurt opposing defenses with their feet.

Chandler Jones and Trevor Childers have teamed up to form a very nice backfield combo for the Mustangs. Last week against Newton-Conover, the two combined to run for 248 yards and four touchdowns.

The East Lincoln defense has been solid all year. Seniors like Nate Cureton, Cameron Dollar, Eli Smith and Childers have been consistently good, and can be counted to make plays in big games.

While this one will probably be a little higher scoring than we’d like to believe, the team that can get stops on third down will probably come away with the win. And of course neither team can afford to turn the ball over.

Maiden at West Lincoln

Last week, the Rebels had to try to slow down West Caldwell quarterback Titus Tucker. Tonight, it will be Caleb Farley of the Blue Devils that the West Lincoln defense will attempt to contain.

One thing that could benefit the Rebel defense tonight is their offense. Maiden’s defense has not been quite as good throughout the season as the West Caldwell defense has been. So while the Rebels had some trouble running the ball effectively last week, they may be able to put together some longer drives tonight, keeping their defense off the field more and keeping them fresher.

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover

Seems like a while ago when the Red Devils were 4-0, after finishing with a perfect non-conference record. After losing their first three SD-7 games by a total of 10 points, Newton-Conover saw a seven-point halftime deficit escalate quickly in the second half last week, losing by 21 to East Lincoln.

Since the Southern District-7 restarted in 2013, the Wolves are 4-0 against the Red Devils, including a playoff meeting in 2014. The average score of those games has been 45-7.

It shouldn’t be that bad tonight. Newton-Conover could try and play keep-away from Lincolnton’s high-powered offense by giving the ball to their running back Tylor Stinson. The junior is one of the better backs in the conference.

South Iredell at North Lincoln

Yet another tough matchup for the Knights. The Vikings have good team speed, and are very good offensively. And to make matters worse, South Iredell is coming off of a loss to Mooresville.

North Lincoln needs a healthy Steven Jackson to have a big night and keep the ball away from the Vikings as much as possible.