Lincoln County candidates participate in ELBA forum

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Local and state candidates gathered at the East Lincoln Community Center on Tuesday evening for a forum hosted by the East Lincoln Betterment Association.

There are five contenders, three Republicans and two Democrats, vying for three open seats on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. All but one, Carrol Mitchem, the lone incumbent up for election this year, were in attendance at Tuesday’s forum.

Republicans Anita McCall and Rich Permenter and Democrats Elaine Jenkins and Neil Underwood fielded questions on the possible incorporation of Denver, their plans to bring additional industry to Lincoln County, their thoughts on the proposed residential subdivisions in the Catawba Springs Township, environmental preservation, the funding of another industrial park and spec building, Lincoln County’s potential to become a tourist destination and their stance on the “no-kill” philosophy at the animal shelter.

All four candidates agreed that the decision of whether to incorporate Denver should be left to the citizens.

Underwood, the former band director at East Lincoln High School, noted that he and his family didn’t buy a home in Denver because it is more affordable to purchase the things that they need in downtown Lincolnton. McCall, who also lives in downtown Lincolnton, added that if the citizens are comfortable with paying both county and city taxes then she would support whatever decision they make.

Jenkins and Underwood, both former educators, stressed the importance of emphasizing the school system, Gaston College and the airport when trying to attract new industry to the county.

McCall and Permenter focused on providing incentives for companies looking to relocate. Permenter also praised the workforce in Lincoln County, citing the recent Work Ready Community certification handed down by the North Carolina Chamber Foundation.

The candidates shared similar thoughts pertaining to potential residential developments that will be proposed for eastern Lincoln County.

“We need to revise a master plan developed with help from the citizens stating what we will and will not tolerate in terms of development,” Permenter said.

“I believe in collaborative leadership and we must hear from the citizens on this topic,” Jenkins added. “Not everybody agrees on these new housing developments, but we absolutely need to hear from people regarding how they feel about all of these new housing developments that are on the table.”

All four candidates voiced their support for the funding of future industrial parks and spec buildings.

“Absolutely … If the conditions are appropriate, the economic models show that this growth is going to continue as we all expect it will and we can recruit the right industries,” Permenter said.

“We absolutely have to have a balance with all of the proposed housing developments,” Jenkins added. “We are in such great competition with all of the counties that surround us and we have got to have advantages here in Lincoln County and I think that a new industrial park would be one of them.”

An audience member posed a question about what it would take to transform Lincoln County into a tourist destination.

McCall, who has served on the downtown development board in Lincolnton, said she has many ideas for ways to make Lincoln County a travel destination. She cited her experience as the event chair for the Lincolnton Food and WineFest.

Underwood referred to Lake Norman as a built-in tourist destination and added that Lincoln County has plenty to offer whether it be the Lincolnton Food and WineFest, the Apple Festival or Hog Happenin’.

The current Board of Commissioners voted to adopt a “no-kill” philosophy at the animal shelter in 2013. All four candidates gave their full support toward helping Lincoln County Animal Services reach its goal of a 90 percent live-release rate.

“I am 100 percent in favor of a no-kill animal shelter here in Lincoln County and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have already reached that goal,” McCall said.

Permenter said he’d be surprised if the shelter hasn’t reached that 90 percent benchmark by the beginning of next year and Jenkins criticized the current board for not aiding their change in philosophy with an implementation plan.

The county commission candidates showed respect for one another throughout the night, but Underwood made it a point to remind the audience that there was only one candidate who wasn’t in attendance.

“I want you all to notice that there are four of us here who were also here at the primary forum and there is one who is not,” Underwood said. “Please consider that.”

All eight Board of Education candidates were in attendance on Tuesday evening to share their thoughts on the depleted fund balance, the importance of vocational programs versus college preparation and the potential overcrowding issue that could be looming in eastern Lincoln County.

Andrew Dellinger, Clarissa Metts and Heather Rhyne are in the running for the vacant at-large seat on the board.

Dellinger, who has publicly criticized the way the current board handled the vacancy left behind when Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley took office and had to vacate his seat on the school board, stressed the importance of regaining the trust of the community.

“I don’t have any agenda and I’m just here to do what’s best for the kids,” Dellinger said. “There have been times in the past where the board has put politics ahead of the children.”

Metts and Rhyne emphasized improving the communication between the board and community. Metts said her ultimate goal was to “bridge the gap between home and school,” while Rhyne cited her “sweat equity” within the school system following years of volunteer work.

Cathy Davis and Tommy Houser are facing off in a rematch from the 2012 election, won by Davis, for the District 1 seat.

Houser was adamant in his support for expanding the current vocational programs offered at the Lincoln County School of Technology.

“Things are changing in the workplace and we’re going to have to change with the times,” Houser said.

Davis and Mark Mullen, the other incumbent candidate, who will run unopposed in District 4, spoke of not only the eventual need for a new school, but selecting the right location for that school.

Kirk Herbertson and Jeff Pariano are in the running for Hatley’s vacant District 3 seat.

Pariano acknowledged the need for facility upgrades, but said that the greatest challenge facing the board is retaining the best teachers in Lincoln County and recruiting the best teachers from other counties.

Republican state Rep. Jason Saine and Nic Haag, a Libertarian candidate for the state Senate, were also on hand to answer questions at the forum. Saine is running unopposed for the seat he has held since 2011 and Haag is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Dr. David Curtis, who was not in attendance.

Saine and Haag fielded questions on the state’s handling of Duke Energy’s coal ash ponds and House Bill 2.

“Above all I’m a Libertarian and the ultimate reasoning of that is that I don’t believe that there are only two right ways to do things,” Haag said. “If it shrinks the government I’m for it and if it grows the government I’m not. I’m going to be very consistent and I’m very transparent. I don’t even ask that you actually trust me, you can verify everything that I do.”

Meredith Shuford and Justin Brackett, the two judicial candidates in District 27B, did not participate in the forum, but each were allowed to introduce themselves at the beginning of the event.

Brackett, a Republican, noted his endorsements from Saine, Curtis and Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter. Shuford, the incumbent, cited her 20 years of legal experience compared to Brackett, who passed the bar exam in 2012.

Democrat Andy Millard spoke prior to the forum as well. His opponent in the race for the 10th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Republican Patrick McHenry, was not in attendance, but the two will go head-to-head at a forum on Tuesday in Hickory.

The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce will hold a candidate’s forum on Oct. 25 inside the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 East Main Street. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

