Lady Eagles win SP1A conference championship

Staff report

The Lincoln Charter girls cross-country team won the Southern Piedmont 1A conference championship meet convincingly on Tuesday at Fisher Farm Park in Davidson.

The Lady Eagles’ Michaela Gammon took individual honors with a time of 19:56, well ahead of Lauren Rattenbury of Pine Lake Prep who finished second with a time of 20:40. Nicole Aswell, also of Pine Lake Prep, took third place with a time of 22:16.

Lincoln Charter placed seven runners in the top eleven in the event, including Megan Gavel who had a fourth place finish with a time of 22:23.

Other top finishers for the Lady Eagles included Caity Born (6th), Maggie Hoey (7th), Emily Elliott (8th), Grace Cary (10th) and Emma Lasarsky (11th).

The Lincoln Charter girls finished with just 26 points, less than half of second place Pine Lake Prep (58).

The Lincoln Charter boys had their highest finish ever in the conference championship meet, finishing second overall behind Community School of Davidson.

Kenny Schild had a team high fourth place finish, with a time of 17:58, while teammate Andrew Zink took ninth place with a time of 18:29.

Hayden Alexander of Thomas Jefferson was the boys individual winner with a time of 16:34, just two seconds ahead of Community School of Davidson’s Jake Baugher.

Community School of Davidson was the boys team champion.

Boys Individual Championship

Name School Time Pts

1 Hayden Alexander Thomas Jefferson 16:34 1

2 Jake Baugher CSD 16:36 2

3 Conrad Phillips Pine Lake Prep 17:43 3

4 Kenny Schild Lincoln Charter 17:58 4

5 Ian Wessner CSD 18:14 5

6 Ryan Hamilton CSD 18:15 6

7 Michael Hamilton Highland Tech 18:20 7

8 Elliott Anderson CSD 18:28 8

9 Andrew Zink Lincoln Charter 18:29 9

10 Blake Sisson Pine Lake Prep 18:31 10

Boys Team Championship

Team Score

1 Community School of Davidson 36

2 Lincoln Charter 58

3 Pine Lake Prep 61

4 Highland Tech 92

5 Thomas Jefferson 126

6 Bessemer City 172

7 Mountain Island Charter 181

Girls Individual Championship

Name School Time Pts

1 Michaela Gammon Lincoln Charter 19:56 1

2 Lauren Rattenbury Pine Lake Prep 20:40 2

3 Nicole Aswell Pine Lake Prep 22:16 3

4 Megan Gavel Lincoln Charter 22:23 4

5 Jess Jones CSD 22:26 5

6 Caity Born Lincoln Charter 22:34 6

7 Maggie Hoey Lincoln Charter 22:42 7

8 Emily Elliott Lincoln Charter 23:04 8

9 Madeline Sullivan CSD 23:11 9

10 Grace Cary Lincoln Charter 23:26 10

11 Emma Lasarsky Lincoln Charter 23:30 11

Girls Team Championship

Team Score

1 Lincoln Charter 26

2 Pine Lake Prep 58

3 Community School of Davidson 86

4 Highland Tech 109

5 Thomas Jefferson 113

6 Mountain Island Charter 131

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo