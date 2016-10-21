Herron shares story at East Lincoln

JACK FLAGLER

Special to the LTN

DENVER — If he wanted to, Chris Herren could easily come into the communities in which he speaks to and perform the “scared straight” routine to convince kids to avoid drugs.

Herren has plenty of horror stories to tell through his years battling heroin addiction and alcoholism. The first time he bought heroin, he was 24 years old, sick with withdrawal from his OxyContin addiction. An Italian man in Bologna, Italy, pulled out a tooth to reveal bags of heroin on a string.

Seven years later, Herren was dead for 30 seconds. He had overdosed on heroin and crashed his car in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Lips grey, the police put Herren in the back of an ambulance, where he was revived.

These are the kinds of horrifying images teenagers may be used to when they hear about drug addiction. They see the effects of heroin and crystal meth, but they rarely hear the beginning of the story.

As Herren told the crowd at East Lincoln High School Wednesday night during his presentation in Denver, “we focus on the worst day and not the first day.”

Herren certainly did not gloss over the worst days battling his addiction. But he did not start his story there. Instead, he began the story when he was 13, taking his father’s Miller Lites to drink. He discussed his high school years, when he was a star at Durfee High School in Fall River, Massachusetts, and after games he would smoke blunts and drink out of red Solo cups with his friends.

“I truly believe we’ve gone wrong in the way we present addiction to kids,” Herren said.

Herren told the story of his rise to basketball stardom alongside the beginning of his addiction. He had a two-page spread in Sports Illustrated in 1994 at Boston College. He also walked into his dorm room, grabbed a rolled-up dollar bill, and tried cocaine for the first time.

In 2000, at the age of 25, he was introduced in a press conference as the newest member of the Boston Celtics, one of just a few New England natives ever to don a green-and-white Celtics jersey. Herren was also a self-described “full-blown junkie” at that time, with a OxyContin habit that cost him more than $20,000 a month. He was so sick at the time, he barely remembers the press conference.

Herren has been sober since August 1, 2008, and he told the crowd Wednesday night he “thanks God for the bad days” because they started his road to pull himself out of his addiction.

For the last five years, in collaboration with his foundation The Herren Project, Herren has made it his life’s work to educate young people about addiction, help addicts find help, and – hopefully – change the tenor of the conversation.

The underlying problem beneath his substance abuse issue, Herren said, was a self-confidence issue. In high school, he didn’t feel like he could hang out with his friends without marijuana or alcohol. In the worst days of his addiction, his overwhelming feelings of shame caused him to try to forget with a pint of vodka or a needle in his arm – and at times caused him to think of suicide.

Yet parents often times focus on the substances instead of listening to the reasons behind their child’s decisions.

“To me this is more about self-esteem and self-worth,” he said.