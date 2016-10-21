Criminal Charges — 10-21-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Michael Bandon Shinn, 23, of 1933 Bison Tr. in Maiden was charged on Oct. 17 with one count each of larceny of firearm, possessing stolen goods, and obtaining property by false pretenses. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Sandra Lynn Gaul, 46, of 1256 Clarence Beam Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Oct. 17 with one count each of felony breaking and entering, larceny of firearm, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, and possession with intent to manufacture control substance schedule II. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Billy S Schronce Jr., 59, of 4093 Fairview Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 17 with one count of possession of control substance schedule II. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Billy Davis Deal, 52, of 6501 King Wilkinson Rd. in Denver was charged on Oct. 17 with one count of driving while license revoked.
- Larry Jermaine Gibbs, 32, of 439 Hill Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 18 with one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of control substance schedule II, possession of control substance on premises of penal institution, and possession of control substance schedule VI. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
- Jessica Erin Harkey, 22, of 4171 Red Oak Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 18 with one count of larceny.
- Robin Beer, of Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 18 with one count each of simple assault and battery or affray and violation of 50B order.
- Preston Aamos Bull, 31, of 6199 W Nc 27 Hwy in Vale was charged on Oct. 18 with one count each of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill, communicating threats, and injury to personal property.
- Charles Edward Williams, 54, of 2529 Meadowspark Ln. in Granite Falls was charged on Oct. 18 with one count of habitual misdemeanor assault.
- Dewana Nicole Walker, 29, of 3000 Clermont Ave. in Kannapolis was charged on Oct. 19 with one count of failure to appear. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Jonathan Craig Smith Jr., 30, of 306 Old Lowesville Rd. in Stanley was charged on Oc. 19 with one count each of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, aggravated assault, injury to real property.
- Kimberly Nicole Wood, 20, of 720 Lincoln St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 19 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II and possession of control substance on premises of penal institution. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- John Derek Siler, 55, of 5364 Walter Estate Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 19 with one count of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age.
- Amber Leigh Tyler, 20, of 130 Allgood Ln. in Maiden was charged on Oct. 19 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Christopher Scott Smith, 31, of 233 Saxon Ln. in Vale was charged on Oct. 19 with one count of probation violation. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- James Daniel Boyd, 31, of 1150 Lynn Ln. in Catawba was charged on Oct. 19 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login