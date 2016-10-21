Around Town — 10-21-16

SATURDAY

Yard Sale

Christian ministry of Lincoln Co., located at 207 S Poplar St, Lincolnton will host the Annual Fall yard sale from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Most items are $1 and below!

Concert

Lowesville Gospel Concerts/Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Hwy 16 South in Lowesville (Stanley) will host Heavens Mountain Bluegrass from Stauton, Va. and Bruce Hendrick from Statesville at 6 p.m. A covered dish supper will be served between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. A love offering will be received. For more information please contact Carroll Cooke at (704)618-9762.

Fall Festival

Shady Grove Baptist Church, located at 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd. in Cherryville will host the Fall Festival from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy food, games, large inflatables and more.

Breakfast

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton, will host a country breakfast, open to the public from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. A $7 donation is suggested to benefit the church building fund.

Fundraiser

Macedonia Baptist Church, located at 5286 E. Hwy. 150 in Lincolnton will host Kingdom Kids yard sale fundraiser starting at 7 a.m.

SUNDAY

Concert

The Episcopal Church of St. Peter By-the- Lake, located at 8433 Fairfield Forest Rd. in Denver will host the Alexander Community Concert “A Night in Buenos Aires” at 3 p.m. Cabaret-style, with refreshments available for pick-up to take to your table prior to the performance. Adults $15, seniors and students $10, children under 12 free. For more information please call (704)489-6249.

Fall Festival

Crowell Memorial UMC, located at 4018 Killian Rd. in Lincolnton will host a Fall Festival from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. with food, fun, games, hayride, and bounce house. Fun for all ages! For more information please call (704) 735-8889.

Women’s Day

The Women of Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, located at 454 Mount Vernon Church Rd. in Iron Station will host Women’s Day with speaker, Minister Deborah Ransom of Providence Missionary Baptist Church, at 11 a.m. and speaker, Minister Tangalia Hinton of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, at 2:30 p.m. The public is invited to these services.