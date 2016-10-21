Speak Up for Children Glow Run scheduled for Saturday

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Speak up for Children is holding its third annual Glow Run on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Marcia H. Cloninger Rail Trail in Lincolnton. This year’s event has a Halloween theme and is family-friendly, with games and prizes.

The entry fee is $15 per person, which includes glow sticks, bracelets, necklaces and sunglasses.

Speak up for Children is a nonprofit organization which was formed to provide services and opportunities for foster children.

“As a guardian ad litem, by law we are not allowed to give things to the children we are representing,” said Jill Eaddy, who has been serving as a guardian ad litem for four years. “Many of us felt like we wanted to do more for the children so we formed Speak up for Children.”

The law is in place to maintain a neutral relationship between the child and the guardian ad litem, according to Eaddy.

“Speak up for Children offers things like summer activities, camps, field trips, prom clothes, tutoring and anything else that provides some normalcy for these abused and neglected kids who otherwise have chaotic lives,” Eaddy said.

In order to get a grant from Speak up for Children, an individual serving as a guardian ad litem fills out form requesting the money and the executive committee votes on whether to provide the finances or not, according to Eaddy.

“A guardian ad litem is a court-appointed volunteer position – the individual is essentially an advocate for the minor individual,” Eaddy said.

They often serve children but can also be assigned to help infants, unborn children and incompetent persons. A guardian ad litem’s job is to protect the well being of the individual.

“You have to become very familiar with the child – such as their school and home situation,” Eaddy said. “You tell the court what the child is feeling, what they want to do about things like visiting their parents, going to a particular school and so on.”

The Glow Run is not a race – you can walk or run the whole three miles or just a block if you want. There will be games for children, free candy and other treats and face painting. Costumes are allowed and encouraged but preferably not covering the whole face.

On-site registration starts at 6:30 p.m. and it will be held rain or shine. Participants can register at www.speakupforchildren.us and pay through PayPal or can call (704) 735-8786 to pay with a credit card.

If you are interested in becoming a guardian ad litem, contact Ann Killian at (704) 742-7821 or by email at ann.r.killian@nccourts.org.

