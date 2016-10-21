Pair arrested on felony break-in, drug charges

Staff report

A Cherryville woman and a Lincolnton man have been arrested on several felony charges.

Deputies said Sandra Lynn Gaul, 46, of Clarence Beam Road in Cherryville, was spotted by investigators on Gastonia Highway on Monday when she was the passenger of a vehicle driven by Billy S. Schronce, 59, of Fairview Drive in Lincolnton. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and took Gaul into custody and found a small amount of methamphetamine in Schronce’s wallet. Gaul was allegedly in possession of meth packaged for sale and a glass pipe.

Gaul was wanted in connection with an Oct. 10 break-in at a home on Dave Peterson Lane in Vale. Deputies said 32 rifles, shotguns and handguns and a credit card were stolen in the break-in. Gaul is accused of trying to use the stolen credit card at several stores in Gastonia.

Gaul was charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen goods and possession with intent to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Schronce was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Deputies said none of the firearms stolen in the break-in, valued at $21,300, have been recovered.

Gaul has prior convictions for misdemeanor driving while impaired in Lincoln County in 2010 and 2011. Schronce has prior convictions for misdemeanor receiving stolen goods in Catawba County in 1983, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny in Gaston County in 1984 and felony breaking and entering and larceny over $200 in Catawba County in 1984, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

