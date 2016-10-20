Deputies: Man kidnapped woman for second time

Staff report

An eastern Lincoln County man is wanted on charges that he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend for the second time in three months.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Jacob Allen Houser broke into a home on Cowan’s Ford Road in Stanley at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, assaulted a man and kidnapped a 22-year-old woman, his ex-girlfriend. Deputies said the woman was found unharmed shortly after they received the initial call about the kidnapping.

Deputies said Houser and an accomplice went to the woman’s house and that, while the accomplice waited inside a vehicle, Houser forced the woman from the home and into the vehicle. Deputies searched areas around Old Plank Road in Stanley, where Houser lives, but could not find him.

Houser is wanted on charges including felony first degree kidnapping and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill for Wednesday’s incident. He is still wanted on charges from allegedly kidnapping the same woman in July.

In the July incident, Houser is accused of breaking into the woman’s home, grabbing her by the throat and dragging her from her home and driving toward the Cowan’s Ford Overlook. A passing motorist saw the pair fighting and alerted deputies. Houser evaded custody.

Houser was then charged with one felony count each of second degree kidnapping, first degree burglary of an occupied dwelling and assault by strangulation inflicting injury and one misdemeanor count each of interfering with emergency communications and driving while license revoked and is wanted in Mecklenburg County for failure to appear.

Deputies asked anyone with information about Houser’s whereabouts call the Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202.

Image courtesy of LCSO