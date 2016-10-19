Wife charged with accessory to child sexual assault

Staff report

A Lincolnton woman has been charged with being an accessory to sexual assaults of a child that occurred between January 2005 and December 2009 and were allegedly perpetrated by her husband.

Beverly Kistler Sherbert, 43, of Davis Road in Lincolnton, was charged by Detective Kelsey Harrington of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Monday with one felony count of accessory after the fact of a felony and one misdemeanor count of common law obstruction of justice. Deputies said Sherbert knew the alleged incidents occurred and did not report them. She is also accused of encouraging the victim by text messages to drop the charges.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Sept. 16 about sexual assaults that occurred when the victim was a child. Harrington began the investigation and, following an interview on Sept. 28, Scott Allen Sherbert, 47, also of Davis Road, was charged.

Scott Sherbert was charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Deputies said the victim is related to both suspects.

Scott Sherbert was released after posting a $100,000 secured bond. Beverly Sherbert was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.