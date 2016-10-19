North Carolina early voting begins Thursday

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

One-stop voting begins in Lincoln County on Thursday. There are three one-stop voting sites.

The James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton, will be open on Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Oct. 24-Oct. 28 from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Oct. 29 from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. The Citizens Center will also be open for voting Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

The East Lincoln Community Center, located at 8160 Optimist Club Road in Denver, and the North Brook Community Center, located at 568 Highway 274 in Vale, will open Oct. 24-Oct. 27 from 10:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m., Oct. 28 from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. and Oct. 29 from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Those sites will also be open Oct. 31-Nov. 3 from 10:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m., Nov. 4 from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

A decision by the Fourth Circuit federal court struck down several provisions of an election law passed by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2013.

In light of that decision, North Carolina voters will be able to:

Vote without presenting photo identification

Have an additional seven days of early voting

Register to vote at an early-voting site on the same day that they cast their ballots

Have their provisional votes counted if they appear at the wrong precinct within their county on Election Day, for every race for which they are eligible to vote

If the voter did not pre-register or did not supply either the last four digits of their social security number or driver’s license when pre-registering, an identifying document will need to be supplied, according to Lincoln County Elections Director Bradley R. Putnam.

An acceptable identifying document is either a current and valid photo identification or

a copy of one of the following documents that show the name and address of the voter – a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheckzz or other government document, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

If there is any discrepancy during the voting, i.e. if it appears there was a duplicate vote taken, the voter will cast a provisional ballet and it will be researched and decided upon by the Board of Elections, according to Putnam.

“No voter will be turned away,” Putnam said. “We always offer a provisional ballet.”

Local races in this election include:

US House of Representatives District 10 – Patrick McHenry (Republican) and Andy Millard (Democrat)

NC State Senate District 44 – David L. Curtis (Republican) and Nic Haag (Libertarian)

NC House of Representatives District 97 – Jason R. Saine (Republican)

Board of Commissioners – Anita McCall (Republican), Carroll D. Mitchem (Republican), Richard W. Permenter (Republican), Elaine Jenkins (Democrat) and Neil S. Underwood (Democrat)

Board of Education At Large – Andrew Dellinger, Clarissa Metts, Heather Rhyne

Board of Education District One – Cathy G. Davis and Tommy D. Houser

Board of Education District Three – David Kirk Herbertson and Jeff M. Pariano

Board of Education District Four – Mark L. Mullen

NC Superior Court Judge District 27B – Todd Pomeroy

NC District Court Judge District 27B – K. Dean Black

NC District Court Judge District 27B – Meredith A. Shuford and Justin K. Brackett

NC District Court Judge District 27B – Larry J. Wilson

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor – Pamela M. Stroupe

Putnam said he believes more citizens will be voting in this election and in preparation he has added more staff to cover the precincts.

During the 2012 election, a total of 18,646 citizens cast their ballet. At the main voting precinct at the Citizens Center, a total of 9,314 citizens voted – 3,732 were Republican, 3,591 were Democrat, 1,976 were unaffiliated and 15 were Libertarian. At the East Lincoln precinct, 7,814 citizens voted – 4,125 were Republican, 1,775 were Democrat, 1904 were unaffiliated and 10 were Libertarian. At the West Lincoln precinct, 1,518 citizens voted – 738 were Republican, 491 were Democrat, 288 were unaffiliated and one was Libertarian.

For more information, contact the Lincoln County Board of Elections at (704) 736-8480.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard