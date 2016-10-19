NCHSAA moves football playoff dates due to eastern NC floods

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced on Monday that due to the historic flooding in the eastern part of the state, playoff dates for many fall sports will be moved back, including football.

The first round of the high school football playoffs that were originally scheduled for Friday, November 11, will now take place on November 18. That means that all teams that end their regular season on November 4 and qualify for the playoffs, will now get a second open date on November 11, while those teams in the affected areas complete their regular season. Seeding for the football playoffs will now be released on Saturday, November 12.

The rescheduling also means that the football state championships, originally scheduled for December 9 and 10, will now take place on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17.

The sites and game times will be announced at a later date.

Also, seeding for the volleyball playoffs has been pushed back one week. Seeding will now be on Tuesday, October 25, with the first round taking place on October, 26. The volleyball state championships will still be on November 5, as originally scheduled.

The NCHSAA has lifted the weekly limitations on volleyball through October 24 to allow the teams to catch up on postponed games.

The seeding for soccer has been moved back three days to November 3, with the opening round of the playoffs set for November 5. The state championships for soccer are still scheduled for November 19.

There were no changes made to the cross-country or women’s golf playoff scheduling.

“The logistics of moving the fall championships dates, especially this close to the events are complex; however, we must do everything in our power to do what is best for our student-athletes in the state,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “Keeping our young people safe as we try to minimize risk of injury must be paramount in our decisions.”