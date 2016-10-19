Lincolnton boys, West Lincoln girls win SD-7 conference meet

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

NEWTON—The Lincolnton boys cross-country team placed five runners in the top ten on their way to winning the Southern District-7 conference championship meet on Tuesday at Southside Park in Newton.

The Wolves’ Brandon Sherrill was the individual winner, with a time of 17:02.7, 13 seconds ahead of second place finisher Beck Classey of East Lincoln. Austin Cornette of Bunker Hill took third place, followed by Aaron Bassinger of Bandys.

Josh Garmon was the highest finisher from West Lincoln with a time of 17:58.0. Garmon finished in the seventh position, followed by teammate Holden Carpenter in the eighth spot.

Miguel Cabalceta (5th), Daniel Hopkins (6th), Jonathan Rodriguez (9th) and Tristan Brunner (10th) rounded out the top ten.

“It’s all about them,” said Lincolnton head coach David Hopkins of his team. “It’s a good group that worked hard all summer, and it paid off. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Lincolnton finished with just 31 points, well ahead of second place East Lincoln, who finished with 66.

West Lincoln took fourth place in the boys event, with a total of 96 points.

West Lincoln’s Lady Rebels won the SD-7 girls championship. Alexa Beiberich was the highest finisher for West Lincoln with a time of 21:28.0, good enough for third place.

Kaitlyn Eaker took ninth place for the Lady Rebels with a time of 22:28.5, followed by teammate Grace Gantt with a time of 22:43.3.

West Lincoln finished with 45 points, eight ahead of second place Bandys.

Olivia Humphrey of East Lincoln was the individual winner of the girl’s race, finishing with a time of 20:22.9.

The Lady Mustangs finished in fourth place as a team, with a total of 80 points. The Lincolnton girls had a fifth place finish with a total of 115 points.

Below is the full list of results.

Boys 5k CC

=================================================================

Name Yr Team Time Pts

—————————————————————–

1 Brandon Sherrill 12 Lincolnton 17:02.7h 1

2 Beck Classey 11 East Lincoln 17:15.8h 2

3 Austin Cornette 10 Bunker Hill 17:33.6h 3

4 Aaron Bassinger 10 Bandys 17:42.6h 4

5 Miguel Cabalceta 12 Lincolnton 17:47.9h 5

6 Daniel Hopkins 9 Lincolnton 17:52.1h 6

7 Josh Garmon 11 West Lincoln 17:58.0h 7

8 Holden Carpenter 11 West Lincoln 18:05.1h 8

9 Jonathan Rodriguez 11 Lincolnton 18:10.7h 9

10 Tristan Brunner 12 Lincolnton 18:22.3h 10

11 John Grant 10 East Lincoln 18:23.9h 11

12 Jackson Sherrill 11 Bunker Hill 18:26.3h 12

13 Aldo Medina 12 West Caldwell 18:38.2h 13

14 Christyan Murray 9 Bunker Hill 18:46.9h 14

15 Max Bradley 11 Lincolnton 18:53.5h 15

16 Jonas Guffey 10 East Lincoln 18:55.6h 16

17 Bryston Walker 10 East Lincoln 19:04.8h 17

18 Trevor Reeves 12 Lincolnton 19:11.8h 18

19 Andrew Surla 11 Lincolnton 19:14.0h

20 Matthew Adair 9 Maiden High 19:19.8h 19

21 Ty Knight 11 East Lincoln 19:23.0h 20

22 Joseph Loendorf 10 East Lincoln 19:27.8h 21

23 Jovany Martinez 11 Bunker Hill 19:28.6h 22

24 Harley Johnson 9 East Lincoln 19:36.6h 23

25 Cameron Allen 10 West Lincoln 19:40.6h 24

26 Brayden Aysta 12 Bandys 19:45.5h 25

27 Austin Greene 10 East Lincoln 19:59.9h

28 Gabriel Gavin 12 West Lincoln 20:09.7h 26

29 Noah Lesser 10 East Lincoln 20:11.0h

30 Gunnar Taylor 10 Newton-Conover 20:18.9h 27

31 Pablo Becerril 12 Newton-Conover 20:24.3h 28

32 Luke Reed 9 Maiden High 20:26.1h 29

33 Noah Clay 9 West Caldwell 20:27.8h 30

34 Keaton Norman 11 West Lincoln 20:28.5h 31

35 Andrew Sherrill 9 Bunker Hill 20:35.4h 32

36 Matthew Greene 12 Newton-Conover 20:41.3h 33

37 Elonzo Musaeus 10 Newton-Conover 20:44.9h 34

38 Jordan Fulbright 12 Bunker Hill 20:46.1h 35

39 Heath Goodson 10 Lincolnton 20:47.5h

40 Garrett Icard 10 Bunker Hill 20:49.4h 36

41 Ricky Blake 10 Bunker Hill 21:00.0h

42 Zackery Wright 9 Bandys 21:00.6h 37

43 Dylan Burkey 10 West Lincoln 21:06.6h 38

44 Shea Maske 12 Bunker Hill 21:16.2h

45 Brandon Triplett 12 West Caldwell 21:26.7h 39

46 Warren Surace 9 Bandys 21:32.5h 40

47 Ben Jenkins 12 West Lincoln 21:34.5h 41

48 Terrance Hatcher 11 West Lincoln 21:38.3h

49 Easton Griffin 10 West Caldwell 21:38.9h 42

50 Addison Elander 10 Maiden High 21:40.1h 43

51 Chance Norman 9 West Lincoln 21:42.9h

52 Brendan Harrill 9 Bandys 21:43.9h 44

53 Cam Revels 11 Lincolnton 21:45.5h

54 William Gaither 12 Newton-Conover 21:50.1h 45

55 David Watkins 11 Newton-Conover 21:53.0h 46

56 Zeng Yang 9 Maiden High 21:53.3h 47

57 Michael Fuller 11 Lincolnton 22:08.6h

58 Devin Bumgarner 10 West Caldwell 22:10.9h 48

59 Jacob Burns 9 Maiden High 22:20.5h 49

60 Peyton Stamey 11 West Lincoln 22:26.5h

61 Charles Robinette 11 Lincolnton 22:26.7h

62 Trevor Russell 11 East Lincoln 22:29.0h

63 Scott Carlile 12 Maiden High 22:48.9h 50

64 Alex Wise 9 West Lincoln 22:52.7h

65 Zach Mauney 10 Bandys 22:57.3h 51

66 Joshua Greene 10 Newton-Conover 23:16.4h 52

67 Dawson Travis 10 Bunker Hill 23:20.0h

68 Jacob Moose 9 Bandys 23:36.6h 53

69 Nicholas Andrews 9 Bandys 23:37.3h

70 Tscharner Fennell 9 Newton-Conover 23:58.6h

71 Kolbe Ayres 11 West Lincoln 24:10.6h

72 Clarence Robinette 10 Bunker Hill 24:12.5h

73 Simon Wisenhorn 11 Lincolnton 24:18.6h

74 Kyle Lorch 12 Bandys 24:26.5h

75 Miller Brogden 11 Lincolnton 24:29.5h

76 Jacob Pursel 12 Newton-Conover 24:50.7h

77 Cody Lawing 9 Maiden High 25:14.5h 54

78 Thomas Green 10 Lincolnton 25:37.1h

79 Andrew Rutledge 12 West Lincoln 25:43.1h

80 Drew Huffman 9 Maiden High 26:21.5h

81 Derek McKean 11 Lincolnton 26:37.8h

82 Ken Ly 11 Maiden High 27:07.0h

83 Matthew Minor 12 Newton-Conover 27:08.1h

84 James Gaither 10 Newton-Conover 28:19.8h

85 Luke Wisenhorn 9 Lincolnton 28:50.9h

Boys 5k CC Team Scores

=================================================================

Team Pts 1 2 3 4 5 (6) (7)

=================================================================

1 Lincolnton 31 1 5 6 9 10 15 18

Total Time: 1:29:16 Average: 17:51.12 1-5 Split: 1:20

2 East Lincoln 66 2 11 16 17 20 21 23

Total Time: 1:33:03 Average: 18:36.59 1-5 Split: 2:08

3 Bunker Hill 83 3 12 14 22 32 35 36

Total Time: 1:34:51 Average: 18:58.14 1-5 Split: 3:02

4 West Lincoln 96 7 8 24 26 31 38 41

Total Time: 1:36:22 Average: 19:16.32 1-5 Split: 2:31

5 Bandys 150 4 25 37 40 44 51 53

Total Time: 1:41:45 Average: 20:20.98 1-5 Split: 4:02

6 Newton-Conover 167 27 28 33 34 45 46 52

Total Time: 1:44:00 Average: 20:47.84 1-5 Split: 1:32

7 West Caldwell 172 13 30 39 42 48 – –

Total Time: 1:44:23 Average: 20:52.47 1-5 Split: 3:33

8 Maiden High 187 19 29 43 47 49 50 54

Total Time: 1:45:40 Average: 21:07.91 1-5 Split: 3:01

Girls 5k CC

=================================================================

Name Yr Team Time Pts

—————————————————————–

1 Olivia Humphrey 10 East Lincoln 20:22.9h 1

2 Caroline Hilliard 11 Bunker Hill 21:02.4h 2

3 Alexa Beiberich 9 West Lincoln 21:28.0h 3

4 Lindsey Elrod 9 Bunker Hill 21:41.9h 4

5 April George 11 Bandys 21:46.9h 5

6 Makenzie Goodson 10 Bandys 21:50.6h 6

7 Adriana De La Riva 11 West Caldwell 22:03.7h

8 Katie Cornette 9 Bandys 22:18.2h 7

9 Kaitlyn Eaker 11 West Lincoln 22:28.5h 8

10 Grace Gantt 11 West Lincoln 22:43.3h 9

11 Emma White 10 East Lincoln 23:06.1h 10

12 Luz Nunez 11 West Caldwell 23:16.3h

13 Destiny Springs 11 Maiden High 23:20.6h

14 Isabel Radebaugh 9 Lincolnton 23:36.3h 11

15 Keely Stempien 12 West Lincoln 23:39.7h 12

16 Megan Dellinger 12 West Lincoln 23:40.6h 13

17 Mackenzie Laney 12 Bandys 23:41.2h 14

18 Allayna Ingram 9 Lincolnton 23:43.7h 15

19 Shelby Minton 10 Bunker Hill 24:02.4h 16

20 Katie Sheets 12 Newton-Conover 24:14.9h 17

21 Olivia Stewart 10 East Lincoln 24:25.8h 18

22 Anna Grace Hinshaw 9 Newton-Conover 24:34.4h 19

23 Ashlyn Rhyne 10 Lincolnton 24:42.2h 20

24 Mackenzie Jenkins 11 Maiden High 25:02.4h

25 Maddie Mirman 10 Bandys 25:14.5h 21

26 Emilie Murphy 11 Newton-Conover 25:25.7h 22

27 Sydney Baucom 10 West Lincoln 25:30.2h 23

28 Jenna Land 10 East Lincoln 25:42.7h 24

29 Lucinda Jones 10 Bandys 25:55.0h 25

30 Destiny Chafin 10 Bandys 26:16.2h 26

31 Caitlin Mason 12 East Lincoln 26:21.8h 27

32 Nautica Foreman 10 Bunker Hill 27:02.1h 28

33 Phoenix Keller 11 Bunker Hill 27:04.4h 29

34 Emily Guffey 10 East Lincoln 27:19.5h 30

35 Emily Wilson 12 Bunker Hill 27:27.9h 31

36 Jeany Yang 11 Bunker Hill 27:39.7h 32

37 Elizabeth Woodard 11 East Lincoln 27:41.9h 33

38 Jada Locklear 10 Lincolnton 27:50.4h 34

39 Mary Kistler 10 Lincolnton 27:50.7h 35

40 Skyy Blackburn 9 Bandys 27:57.1h

41 Clarissa Cappadona 11 Bandys 28:01.0h

42 Jessica Yanez 10 West Lincoln 29:10.4h 36

43 Tyra Littlejohn 11 Lincolnton 29:12.2h 37

44 Kylie Elmore 10 Maiden High 29:13.4h

45 Gracie Richards 9 West Caldwell 30:49.5h

46 Ani-yah Shead 11 Newton-Conover 30:51.1h 38

47 Amy Yang 9 Bunker Hill 31:04.9h

48 Abby Clay 11 West Caldwell 31:57.3h

49 Rosmery Chavez 11 Newton-Conover 39:40.2h 39

Girls 5k CC Team Scores

=================================================================

Team Pts 1 2 3 4 5 (6) (7)

=================================================================

1 West Lincoln 45 3 8 9 12 13 23 36

Total Time: 1:54:00 Average: 22:47.97 1-5 Split: 2:13

2 Bandys 53 5 6 7 14 21 25 26

Total Time: 1:54:52 Average: 22:58.22 1-5 Split: 3:28

3 Bunker Hill 79 2 4 16 28 29 31 32

Total Time: 2:00:53 Average: 24:10.59 1-5 Split: 6:03

4 East Lincoln 80 1 10 18 24 27 30 33

Total Time: 2:00:00 Average: 23:59.81 1-5 Split: 5:59

5 Lincolnton 115 11 15 20 34 35 37 –

Total Time: 2:07:44 Average: 25:32.63 1-5 Split: 4:15

6 Newton-Conover 135 17 19 22 38 39 – –

Total Time: 2:24:47 Average: 28:57.23 1-5 Split: 15:26

Images courtesy of David Keever / LTN and Contributed