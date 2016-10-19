Commissioners discuss Lincolnton science center proposal

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A proposal to renovate the Block Smith Gym in Lincolnton to create a science center was brought before the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on Monday evening. The presentation, however, left commissioners with more questions than answers that may be addressed at a workshop to be scheduled at a later date.

Edward McFadden, founder and chairman of STEM Career Path Project, Inc., spoke at length about his vision for the science center and the potential impact it could have on Lincoln County.

“It’s been one year and six months since my team and I decided to pursue this project,” McFadden said. “Discovery Place and the Catawba Science Center are great places, they’re amazing, but we want to do something a little different. We want to create a 21st-century science center with an atmosphere where we can prepare kids to tackle today’s problems through exposure to 21st-century technology. I want you all to picture a museum where it’s affordable for all families to attend because one of our missions here is to narrow the education gap between privileged and underprivileged children.”

McFadden, an engineer at McGuire Nuclear Station, went on to share his ideas for the science center which included an exhibit where kids can operate a simulated power plant, a 3D movie theatre with seats that move in conjunction with what’s happening on the screen, a self-instructed robotics exhibit, a firefighter simulation and a LEGO world exhibit that provides the building blocks for STEM education. He also shared an idea for an exhibit space that would be made available for purchase by local industries where they could promote their business and teach kids about what it is that they do on a daily basis.

In addition to the science center, McFadden has plans for a mobile bus filled with STEM activities that will travel to schools and underprivileged neighborhoods to reach kids who can’t afford admission to the science center.

The board pressed McFadden for an investment figure following the presentation, but he insisted on discussing those details in a workshop to be held at a later date.

“You talk about a workshop and that’s great, but we are a public entity and this is a public meeting,” Commissioner Bill Beam said. “We want to make sure that we’re not packing numbers away in a workshop somewhere so we’d just like some idea of the commitment you’re seeking from the county.”

Commissioner Martin Oakes added that the board isn’t interested in funding the renovation of Block Smith Gym and referred to the estimates commissioners have received for that project as “scary.”

McFadden said he has potential donors lined up, but those donors need a commitment from the county before putting that money on the table.

“I have met with Mr. McFadden on a couple of different occasions, as has economic development,” County Manager Kelly Atkins said. “There’s a lot of information here and you’ve only seen about 10 percent of that tonight. We spent nearly two hours going through this information. I told him that really the goal tonight should be to see if the board would be interested in meeting separately, away from our normal agenda items, to conduct this business.”

The board agreed to organize a workshop with McFadden that will be attended by Beam and Oakes.

“Our whole goal here is to seek a partnership with the county to allow us to kick off our fundraising efforts and make this science center become a reality,” McFadden said. “This right here would help build on the advanced manufacturing program that already exists here in Lincoln County and engage different families into STEM programs. It would also increase tourism in the area, which would benefit other businesses in the area and bring in tax revenue for the county. Plus, if you look at the big picture, there are families that are looking for something to do here in Lincoln County and they’re ready for change.”