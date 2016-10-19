Area players recognized for their play on the field

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Last Friday, East Lincoln and Lincolnton picked up conference wins in their homecoming games, while North Lincoln and West Lincoln both fell on the road.

Both the Mustangs (7-1) and the Wolves (8-0) are headed for postseason play, and the Rebels (5-3) still have a really good shot at getting into the playoffs with three games remaining.

West Lincoln plays host to Maiden this week, before hitting the road with games at Bandys and at East Lincoln to close out the regular season.

Once again, it’s time to recognize some of Friday night’s top gridiron performers. As always, there are too many to mention them all.

Chandler Jones had his most productive game of the season for East Lincoln. The junior running back carried the ball 20 times for 175 yards and a touchdown in East Lincoln’s 42-21 win over Newton-Conover.

On the defensive side of the ball, Cameron Dollar was singled out for his play against the Red Devils. The senior safety recorded one tackle and one interception, and made quite possibly the biggest play of the game.

With the Mustangs hanging onto a seven-point lead in the third quarter and Newton-Conover driving with what could have been a game-tying score, Dollar stripped the ball away from a Red Devil receiver at the fifteen yard line, and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown.

For Lincolnton, receiver Sage Surratt had yet another big game. The senior receiver had seven catches for 225 yards and five touchdowns in the Wolves 48-0 win over Bunker Hill. Surratt, who broke the North Carolina career receptions record on October 7, is now just 109 yards short of the all-time yardage record. Mohamed Massaquoi had 4,876 yards for Independence from 2001 to 2004, and Surratt currently has 4,767 yards in his career.

Massaquoi also holds the career touchdown reception mark in the state with 76. Surratt has 64 career touchdown receptions.

On defense for the Wolves, defensive lineman Noah Keener was singled out for his play. The senior had eight tackles and a sack, playing a big role in Lincolnton’s first shutout since last year’s 40-0 opening-round playoff win over Lexington.

For West Lincoln, receiver Trey Bryan was recognized for his play on offense. The sophomore hauled in a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dallas Bridges to tie the game with West Caldwell in the first quarter.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels singled out sophomore defensive back Jessie Hatcher for his solid play throughout.

Running back Nathan Powell ran the ball effectively for North Lincoln Friday night. The junior picked up 67 yards on 16 carries and scored one of the Knights touchdowns in the 42-13 loss at Statesville.

Defensively, Ethan Hicks played well for North Lincoln. The senior made six tackles from his linebacker position, including one for loss.

Others: Xavier McClain, Lincolnton, carried the ball 13 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolves 48-0 win over Bunker Hill. On defense, McClain recorded six tackles and two sacks. Cade Larson, offensive line and Will Mercer, tight end, East Lincoln both played well on the O-line for the Mustangs. Mercer caught a nine-yard scoring pass from quarterback Marcus Graham for East Lincoln’s first touchdown of the game.