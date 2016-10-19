Herbertson, Pariano compete for District 3 school board seat

Two candidates are competing for the District Three seat on the Lincoln County Board of Education – David Kirk Herbertson and Jeffrey “Jeff” Michael Pariano.

Both candidates are residents of Lincoln County. Herbertson attended Lincoln County Schools until his family moved away in the 1970’s. He currently works for the Lincoln Herald.

Pariano has been living in Lincoln County for about four years. His wife is originally from the county. He is a retired Army major, has worked in commercial banking and currently works for IOMAX, where he is a finance director.

Pariano has three children. His daughter was enrolled in Lincoln County Schools but she is now being home-schooled, partially due to religious reasons and also because of what Pariano said was her advanced learning capacity.

“We reserve the right to take her in and out of Lincoln County Schools as need be,” he said. “My children will more than likely be in and out of the public school system.”

Herbertson, who said he has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, said he is running for this seat because he wants to represent the children in the school system who have ADD, ADHD, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy and other special needs.

“I think they need a voice,” he said. “They need to be heard.”

Pariano said he is running for the seat because of his military service and finance background.

“I firmly believe everybody should serve in whatever capacity they can,” he said. “I think between my leadership and financing skills that my way of serving would be to assist the school board – what better way to serve than to help children? You can complain about things but I think it’s better to go down and do something about it.”

Pariano said he believes the current board lacks leadership with finance experience.

There has been discussion at board meetings about overcrowding issues in some local schools, in particular in eastern Lincoln County.

“I think if the schools are overcrowded they need to build another school and solve that problem,” Herbertson said.

Pariano said he believes he has the experience to deal with the potential overcrowding in Lincoln County.

“There really is no other place for Charlotte to grow,” he said. “The growth is coming – East Lincoln gets all the attention but I think other corridors of the county are going to see growth.

I think the challenge is how do we as a county project that growth? It’s a multifaceted issue – you’ve got the overcrowding but you’ve got other issues that come into play like the charter school systems, which are not governed by the Board of Education. If we set a strategy on how to cater to the growth and as charter schools pop up, you are now pulling both teachers and students from those existing schools. So I think what it boils down to is how do you spend that $14 million effectively knowing where all the issues are? Do you build just one school or do you appropriate it to add on to multiple schools? I want to look under the hood to figure out how to nail this growth down. We need strategic direction on the board and we need to work with commissioners.”

The Times-News also asked the candidates about their feelings regarding funding for education provided by both the state and county.

Herbertson said he believes teachers need to be paid more because teachers complain about not being paid enough. He said school band and chorus programs need more funding so they don’t have to do the fundraising.

Pariano said he believes that right now funding is adequate but he does not think it is allocated to the right areas. For example, he would like to see more allocation for students who want to be exposed to the non-four-year-degree curriculum such as at the School of Technology.

“I want to look for ways that we can save money,” he said. “I do not plan on touching salaries and would like to increase a local supplement for more teachers. I will probably spend as much time working local issues as I will to going to Raleigh to meet with legislators seeking proper funding. You can have the best buildings in the world but if you don’t have the best teachers you can forget about it.”

Board of Education seats are elected on a nonpartisan basis, but the Times-News asked the candidates about their personal political philosophy and how it would affect their actions on the board. Both Herbertson and Pariano are registered Republicans.

“My political beliefs won’t interfere with my actions,” Herbertson said.

Pariano said his political philosophy would significantly affect his decisions if elected to the board.

“I’m all about saving money – you don’t spend it just to spend it – that’s where my philosophy comes in as a Republican. However, where I fight with my own philosophy is the Republican Party platform’s belief in school choice,” he said. “I’m not 100 percent sold on the charter school system. If students really want school choice, then everyone should get a fair and equal choice.”

Both Herbertson and Pariano would be newcomers to the Board of Education. The District 3 seat was previously held by Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley, who resigned from his position with the board when he won the city seat in 2015.

