Two acts scheduled for Lowesville Gospel Concerts

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lowesville Gospel Concerts is offering a double performance on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at Living Word Ministries, 1062 Highway 16 South in Stanley.

The two artists performing will be Bruce Hedrick, a singer/songwriter from Statesville, and Heaven’s Mountain Band, based out of Staunton, Virginia.

Hedrick’s parents bought him a guitar when he was eight, according to his website. He couldn’t read music and learned to play by ear. When he was nine years old, his mother taught him to play the piano.

Hedrick is a country gospel singer and performs on a regular basis at nursing homes, hospitals, hospices, churches and social events.

“I play anywhere that lets me bring joy through music to someone else’s life,” he said on his website.

Hedrick’s song “Gravy” recently spent three weeks on the top of the Christian Music Weekly Country charts.

Heaven Mountain Band has been together since the early 1990’s. It was started by Barry Hevener’s father, Boyd.

“It’s a ministry for us,” Hevener said. “For multiple reasons, a lot of people will come and listen to music instead of a sermon in a church. God has provided for us to be able to do it without charging people money.”

Hevener said that their music is not traditional bluegrass. All of the band members are self-taught and they all like a variety of different styles, which influences their sound. Some of the music they play has been written by band members.

The band has seven members, Brian Anderson on bass, Jeannetta Bosley singing lead and harmony vocals, Hevener playing guitar, mandolin and vocals, Darin Hevener playing banjo, guitar and dobro, Gus Smith playing guitar and vocals, Alan Roadcap playing mandolin and vocals and Janice Weeks singing lead and harmony vocals

Heaven’s Mountain Band travels all over the east coast, according to Hevener. They have not played at Lowesville yet but they are excited about performing there.

In the past, the band has played with the Isaacs, the Easter Brothers and other big names.

You can find Bruce Hedrick at www.brucehedrickmusic.com and Heaven’s Mountain Band at www.heavensmountainband.com.

Lowesville Gospel Concerts is in its fourth year of these performances, which are offered twice a month throughout the year.

“My family sang as a group for about 20 years,” Carroll Cooke said. “I knew some people who sang gospel music from way back. I decided to ask them to come and sing for the community. It grew from there.”

The concert series has been well attended – an average of more than 120 people have been attending each concert this year, according to Cooke.

The concert is held at the Living Word Ministries, 1062 Highway 16 South in Stanley. A covered dish supper will be served from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and everyone welcome. There is no admission cost for this concert but a freewill offering will be received.

Lowesville Gospel Concerts offers Southern gospel every second Saturday of the month and bluegrass gospel every fourth Saturday.

Michael Combs from Todd and Adam Beard from Stanley will be performing on Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event and admission is $12 at the door.

For more information, contact Cooke at (704) 618-9762 or at www.gospelgigs.com/lowesvilleconcerts.

Image courtesy of Contributed