This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Monday, Oct. 17
Volleyball
Southern District-7 Tournament
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill 6 p.m.
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover
Bandys at East Lincoln
West Caldwell at Maiden
Southern Piedmont Tournament
Lincoln Charter TBD
Soccer
West Lincoln at Lincolnton
Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Volleyball
SD-7 Tournament at Bandys
Tennis
First round – Duals
Cross-country
SD-7 Conference Championships at Southside Park – Newton 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Volleyball
SD-7 Championship at Bandys
Soccer
West Lincoln at Maiden
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter 5 p.m.
