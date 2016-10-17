Obituaries — 10-17-16

Timmie Adaline Scronce Chapman

Timmie Adaline Scronce Chapman, age 100, of Maiden passed away Friday, October 14, 2016 at Carillon Assisted Living, Lincolnton.

Born April 29, 1916 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late William Charley Scronce and the late Elizabeth Smith Scronce. In addition to her parents, husband, George Walter Chapman; son-in-law, Robert Hall; six brothers, McKinley, Kelly, Marvin, Jesse, Amos, and Gordon Scronce; six sisters, Frances Barnes, Ella Haynes, Winnie Cody, Texie Gales, Lona Holbrooks and Nevert Hoyle preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Summey Chapman and wife Mickie of Maiden, Donald Chapman and wife Naomi of Lincolnton; one daughter, Barbara C. Hall of Iron Station; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to say “Thank You” to the staff of Carillon Assisted Living for the care Timmie received.

The funeral service was held Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Reepsville Baptist Church, Vale with Rev. Jeffrey Hull officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery. The family received friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the church and at other times at the residence of Barbara Hall.

Memorials may be made to, Reepsville Baptist Church Young at Heart or Hospice of Lincoln County

Burke Mortuary in Maiden served the Chapman family.

Gwendolyn Harmon Drum

Gwendolyn Harmon Drum, age 78, of 1132 Lithia Lane in Lincolnton, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2016, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Wyant and Rev. Joe Ervin officiating. Burial followed in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Mrs. Drum was born October 18, 1937, in Lincoln County, to the late Andrew Glenn Harmon and Gertrude Hooper Harmon. She was a co-owner, manager, and floral designer for Drum’s Florist and Gifts, and Drum Funeral Home in Lincolnton and Maiden.

She is survived by her husband, Shirley D. Drum of the home; two daughters, Cindy Drum, and fiancé John Hoyle, and Rhonda Drum McCurry, all of Lincolnton; one brother, Leon Harmon, and wife Elaine, of Lincolnton; three grandchildren, Lauryn McCurry Fletcher, and husband Patrick, of Lincolnton, Sheldon McCurry Stokes, and husband Houston, of Charlotte, and John Poovey of Beaufort, S.C.; two great-grandchildren, Davis and Leighton Fletcher of Lincolnton; and a niece, Sarah Harmon of Lincolnton.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Drum family.

David Lee Foy

David Lee Foy, 62, of Newton died on October 14, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on October 15, 2016 at 3 p.m. in Newton.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Foy family.

Thomas Marion Beam

Thomas Marion Beam, 75, of Bessemer City died on October 14, 2016.

Funeral services will be held today at 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Beam family.

Tyson Shane Miller

Tyson Shane Miller, 28, of Pittsboro, formerly of Claremont died on October 12, 2016.

A service to celebrate Tyson’s life will be held today at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Granite Falls. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Miller family.

Margaret Sigmon Rink

Margaret Sigmon Rink, 77, of Conover died on October 13, 2016.

A service to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held on October 18, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on October 18, 2016 from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Rink family.

Sherry Kay Thomas Roberson

Sherry Kay Thomas Roberson, 57, of Cherryville died on October 14, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on October 18, 2016 at 5 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church and at other times at the home of Rocky and LeNita Painter in Cherryville.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Roberson family.

Brenda Alberta Lusk Whistlehunt

Brenda Alberta Lusk Whistlehunt, 72, of Newton died on October 15, 2016.

The Funeral Service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. The family will receive friends today from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Burke Mortuary in Maiden prior to the service. Burial will be in Iaeger Memorial Cemetery in Roderfield, W. Va. on October 18, 2016.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Whistlehunt family.

Ericka Nicole Holt Foust

Ericka Nicole Holt Foust, 23, of Denver died on September 20, 2016.

Visitation and Services were held at The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver.

Steven A. Keefer

Steven A. Keefer, 61, of Denver died on September 26, 2016.

Private visitation took place at The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver.

Dean Everett Thompson

Dean Everett Thompson, 81, died on October 2, 2016.

Funeral Services were private.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home served the Thompson family.

Daniel Michael Price

Daniel Michael Price, 64, of Stanley died on October 3, 2016.

Funeral Services were private.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Denver served the Price family.

Margaret Beam Allen

Margaret Beam Allen, 89, of Denver, passed away on October 5, 2016. Funeral Service was held on October 7, 2016 at Westport Baptist Church. Interment took place at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home Denver, served the Allen family.

Linda Jo Berry

Linda Jo Berry, 57, of Denver died on October 6, 2016.

Funeral Services were private.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home served the Berry family.

James Joseph Spangler

James Joseph Spangler, 71, died on October 11, 2016.

Funeral Mass and Inurnment will take place at a later date in S.C.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Denver is serving the Spangler family.

Walter R. Schram Jr.

Walter R. Schram Jr., 81, died on October 12, 2016.

Funeral Services were private.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Denver served the Schram family.

Claudia “Louise” Holly Murphy

Claudia “Louise” Holly Murphy, 91, of Charlotte died on October 16, 2016.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Murphy family.