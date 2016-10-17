Lincolnton High students learn a lesson on charity

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Amidst all of the pageantry and festivities at Friday’s homecoming pep rally at Lincolnton High School was a group of students doing their part to raise money and awareness to aid the less fortunate on the other side of the world.

Cathy Treherne’s English as a Second Language classes rallied the entire student body to come together in support of Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian-aid non-governmental organization and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, best known for its projects in war-torn regions and developing countries facing endemic diseases.

“As an ESL teacher I can teach the students English in any way that I see fit,” Treherne said. “I choose a subject and then we build the vocabulary based on that subject. I asked the students if they had heard about Syria and of course kids live inside their own little box. We had a discussion about the recent events in Syria and they were pretty appalled at the things we saw on Youtube and the things that we read about. My entire goal was to get them to do something with somebody else around the world in mind.”

Treherne presented her class with a list of four four-star charities that operate across the globe and tasked them with researching each one. She wanted students to not only learn about the services provided by each organization, but also take into account how much the executives are paid and what percentage of the funds raised are actually put toward the cause.

The class vote was narrowed down to Save the Children, an international organization that promotes children’s rights, provides relief and helps support children in developing countries, and Doctors Without Borders. According to Treherne, Doctors Without Borders prevailed with a difference of just one vote.

“I was a little bit surprised that they thought that it was such a good idea,” Treherne admitted. “I think it just really gives them a sense of the world rather than just their own world here in Lincolnton. The kids were wonderful throughout the entire process and they worked so hard to get the word out about the fundraiser among their fellow classmates, whether it be during lunchtime or in the hallways between classes.”

Treherne researched a number of different fundraising campaigns and ultimately settled on an idea that she thought would pique the interest of the entire school in a pep rally setting. Her class spent the past week or so selling tickets for $1 each and each ticket purchased bought a strip of gorilla tape that was used to tape assistant principal Robbie Robbins and in-school suspension supervisor Lisa Smith to the wall in the gymnasium.

“Robbins was great,” Treherne said. “He gave us the idea of selling the tickets so that we could sell them ahead of time and raise as much money as possible. He was great and so was Lisa because we kind of figured most of the kids would love an opportunity to tape the in-school suspension supervisor to the wall.”

Robbins, in particular, took it like a champ as students took full advantage of the opportunity by taping his mouth shut and his eyes closed. He remained taped on the wall for the majority of the pep rally for the entire student body to see.

“I felt like we had a good turnout and I’m actually retiring in two weeks so I’m sure the kids saw it as a good way to get back at the assistant principal after five years,” Robbins said. “A lot of these seniors, I’ve been with them since they were freshmen, so they were pretty excited about taping the assistant principal to the wall. I told them no tape over the eyebrows or over my mouth and you see how quickly that went out the window. It didn’t hurt as bad as I thought it would. These kids don’t ask for much and I wanted to show them that we can have a good time too.”

All in all, Treherne’s class raised nearly $200, with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to Doctors Without Borders.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard