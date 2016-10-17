Lincoln County Concert Association ready for 2016-17 season

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

For over 30 years, the Lincoln County Concert Association (LCCA) has been bringing live music to Lincoln County. The LCCA begins its 2016-2017 season with two acts on Sunday.

All of the performances, except the one held Feb. 5, will be at the Lincoln Culture Center, located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton.

“Our goal is to bring quality, live performances to Lincoln County,” LCCA chairman Rick Ramseur said. “I know a lot of people have their flat screen televisions and surround sound but it still can’t equal the synergy that you get from a live performance – there’s no comparison.”

On Sunday at 3 p.m., Strictly Strings, a relatively new old-time string band from Boone, will perform. Originally a part of the “old-time fiddle class” in the Junior Appalachian Musicians Program, they have expanded their offerings to include bluegrass, Irish and swing. These young musicians play an assortment of different instruments including mandolin, banjo and fiddle.

“They’ve won a number of competitions recently and they are really doing well,” Ramseur said.

Strictly Strings will be followed by a veteran Appalachian storyteller, Michael Reno Harrell, who will perform for an hour. Harrell blends song and story-telling based on his own experiences.

On Nov. 6 at 3 p.m., a group of professional musicians, the Lenoir Saxophone Ensemble, will perform jazz and chamber music. They will play a medley of Thanksgiving songs, according to Ramseur.

On Feb. 5, at 3 p.m., the Masters of Soul will perform Motown hits including those by the Temptations, the Four Tops, the Supremes, Marvin Gaye and the Jackson Five. This performance will be held at the James Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.

“We are going to bill this as a Super Bowl Party pregame party,” Ramseur said. “I’ve heard this group two or three times and they are great. We were very lucky to arrange to have them here in Lincolnton.”

The last concert, to be held Apr. 23 at 3 p.m., will be a classical quartet of Juilliard School of Music-trained musicians from New York City, the Tesla Quartet. Ramseur said this group comes highly recommended by the conductor of the Western Piedmont Symphony. They will be artists-in-residence at Western Piedmont Symphony during that time.

“The LCCA strives to have a wide variety of performances each year and the Cultural Center has great acoustics,” he said. “Many groups won’t have any amplification, which they really don’t need there.”

You can attend a concert for $20 or you can join the LCCA for $50 for an adult membership, $15 for students.

“The real deal is that if you join LCCA, you can attend the concerts of our reciprocal organizations which are those held in Gaston County, Iredell County and Stanly County,” Ramseur said. “We haven’t raised our rates in a long time.”

For more information, contact the LCCA at info@lincolnconcerts.org or visit their web site at www.lincolnconcerts.org.

Image courtesy of Contributed