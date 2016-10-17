High School Football Scoreboard

East Lincoln 42, Newton-Conover 21
Lincolnton 48, Bunker Hill 0
Statesville 42, North Lincoln 13
West Caldwell 35, West Lincoln 13
Maiden 56, Bandys 40
Cherryville 37, Highland Tech 6
Bessemer City 30, Pine Lake Prep 0
South Point 45, Forestview 3
Stuart Cramer 54, North Gaston 25
Ashbrook 49, East Gaston 27
Shelby 35, Burns 7
Crest 53, East Burke 6
Kings Mountain 35, R-S Central 7
Draughn 35, East Rutherford 14
Patton 42, Fred T. Foard 6
Hickory 25, St. Stephens 20
Freedom 55, South Caldwell 27
Lake Norman 45, Alexander Central 21
Mooresville 38, South Iredell 20
West Iredell 38, North Iredell 17
Hibriten 28, Watauga 27
