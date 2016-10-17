Home » Sports » High School Football Scoreboard

East Lincoln 42, Newton-Conover 21

Lincolnton 48, Bunker Hill 0

Statesville 42, North Lincoln 13

West Caldwell 35, West Lincoln 13

Maiden 56, Bandys 40

Cherryville 37, Highland Tech 6

Bessemer City 30, Pine Lake Prep 0

South Point 45, Forestview 3

Stuart Cramer 54, North Gaston 25

Ashbrook 49, East Gaston 27

Shelby 35, Burns 7

Crest 53, East Burke 6

Kings Mountain 35, R-S Central 7

Draughn 35, East Rutherford 14

Patton 42, Fred T. Foard 6

Hickory 25, St. Stephens 20

Freedom 55, South Caldwell 27

Lake Norman 45, Alexander Central 21

Mooresville 38, South Iredell 20

West Iredell 38, North Iredell 17

Hibriten 28, Watauga 27

