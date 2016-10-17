First ‘PACS’ event held at Betty Ross Park

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincoln County Schools first graders spent Wednesday morning at Betsy Ross Park learning about safety in a fun way.

The event, which was being held for the first time, is called “Protecting a Child through Safety” or “PACS.”

It was organized as a joint effort between the Lincoln County Coalition Against Child Abuse and Child Advocacy Center (LCCACA), law enforcement and first responders.

The children travelled between eight different stations learning about things like the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, water safety, fire safety in two different smoke houses, self-defense, first aid and “stranger danger.” There was also a station with fire trucks and other emergency vehicles.

A smoke or fire safety house is used to teach children about how to react if they are ever in a house or other structure that is on fire. It’s a mobile unit that has a simulated kitchen, living room, bedroom and stairs. After a brief talk given by a firefighter, nontoxic smoke is released into the house, the smoke alarms in the house will start to sound off and lights will flash.

Children are taught to crawl or keep low as they make their way to an exit. They are also taught to “stop, drop and roll” if their clothes ever catch on fire and how to test a closed door to see if it’s hot, meaning fire is on the other side.

“This is really an awesome event for our students,” Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Sherry Hoyle said as she watched the children at the event. “It’s an opportunity to see law enforcement and firefighters in a positive light. It’s a great partnership and an example of stakeholders coming together and working for the benefit of our students which ultimately benefits our community.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Lincolnton Police Department prepared hamburgers and hotdogs for the children, their teachers and chaperones.

“Reaching children at a young age gives them skills to protect themselves and it gives them awareness skills to stay away from dangers – which are often hidden,” LCCACA Executive Director Sherry Reinhardt said. “In those early years, children are sponges and what they learn tends to stay with them. I’m proud of law enforcement and emergency response groups that come together – they are on frontlines of protecting kids every day. It was an opportunity to reach all first graders in the county.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard