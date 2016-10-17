Ending accidents on NC roadways

Its goal is to end deaths and serious injuries on our roads in 30 years.

In 2015, about 1,400 people died on state roads, which mirrors the 10-year average of 1,432 fatalities and 115,609 injuries from 2004-13.

The trend line has changed alarmingly this year. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said U.S. traffic deaths rose 10.4 percent, to a total of about 17,700, in the first half of the year, far outstripping the 3.3 percent increase in the number of road miles traveled.

A couple of caveats are worth throwing out here. One, by historical trends, traffic deaths are still down considerably from totals commonly topping 50,000 in the 1960s and 1970s. That’s due largely to vastly improved safety features on today’s vehicles.

But more importantly, and back to Vision Zero’s goal, most deaths today are entirely avoidable.

Gov. Pat McCrory said, “My top priority as governor is to ensure the safety of everyone traveling throughout North Carolina. One life lost to a traffic accident is one too many.”

North Carolina Transportation Secretary Nick Tennyson added, “This is an ambitious goal, but it is not beyond our reach. Over the past 10 years, we have achieved 148 zero fatality days, including several consecutive days.”

Of the approximately 800 deaths this year, 100 were caused by distracted driving; alcohol was a factor in 168, speeding in 155. Nearly half the deaths involved people who weren’t wearing seatbelts.

So yes, this is a problem that can be broken down into manageable components to be attacked.

Vision Zero uses “Five Es,” including education, enforcement, emergency response, engineering solutions and the concept that everyone has a responsibility to make our roads safer.

The ncvisionzero.org website offers a wealth of data, breaking down incidents into every conceivable category, from pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities to accidents by county and region to tracking incidents by time of day.

This initiative isn’t restricted to North Carolina; it’s a nationwide push. Don Nail, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said a key component is getting people to really “start thinking about the personal responsibility that people have when they get behind the wheel.”

As transportation technology continues to improve and the specter of innovations such as driverless cars looms just over the horizon, we can expect the carnage on our roads to decrease.

But that’s no excuse to not act on the issues we can begin fixing in the here and now.

Zero may be an unattainable goal.

We won’t know if we don’t try.

— from the Citizen-Times of Asheville.