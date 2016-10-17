Deputies respond to report of clown sighting

MATT CHAPMAN

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person report related to a clown late Saturday evening outside of Denver Mart, a gas station located at 3769 Highway 16 North in Denver.

A woman reported that she sent her son inside the gas station and he returned to the car frightened, saying that he had seen a clown behind the building. He described the person as wearing a costume with black and white stripes as well as a clown’s mask.

Deputies searched the surrounding area upon arriving on the scene just after 11 p.m., but found nothing. They approached the counter inside Denver Mart and asked about the clown, to which the clerk replied “Oh yeah, cool dude,” according to the incident report. The clerk claimed to have taken pictures with the clown and the Sheriff’s Office is currently working on obtaining those photos.

Deputies also questioned the clerk at Sam’s Mart, a convenience store located nearby, who said the clown had been inside the store earlier that night, but nobody reported it.

The clown hysteria sweeping across the United States began in Greenville, South Carolina in late August when a group of children were approached by clowns on the outskirts of their apartment complex. Since then, hundreds of clown sightings have been reported in over 40 states.