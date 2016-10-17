Davis, Houser rematch for Board of Education seat

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Two candidates are competing for the District One seat on the Lincoln County Board of Education – Cathy Davis and Tommy Houser.

Both candidates attended Lincoln County Schools. Davis worked in retail and human resources for many years and currently is the executive director of the Lincoln Cultural Center. Houser has lived in Lincoln County his whole life and graduated from North Brook High School. He is a farmer and owns a convenience store. Houser’s daughter is a teacher at Norris S. Childers Elementary in Lincolnton.

Many of Davis’ family members and two of her children are educators.

“I come from a long line of teachers but I knew early on my temperament was not good for education,” Davis said with a laugh. “I’m a little bit more of a disciplinarian.”

When her first grandchild was born and her father said that she would never attend public schools, Davis took offense at that statement.

“I’ve always been a champion for public schools,” she said. “I think public schools are more than adequate and could be even better if they had the funding and support that they need. Long story short – my granddaughter is currently a student at Norris Childers.”

Davis wasn’t going to run for another term, due to the recent death of her father, but reconsidered when community members and people who worked in the school system asked her to seek re-election.

“I took that into consideration, talked to my family and decided to run,” she said.

Houser served on the school board from 2000 to 2012. The Board of Education voted to censure Houser in the days after his defeat in the 2012 election after he admitted to using a list of school system employee addresses, to which board members have access, to send out campaign literature.

“My neighbors kept calling me and asking me to run for the board because Mrs. Davis indicated she wasn’t going to run,” Houser said. “Because of the 12 years’ experience that I had they asked me and I said ‘okay.’”

The Times-News asked each candidate for their thoughts about the capacity of county schools, particularly in the eastern end of the county, where housing growth has dramatically increased the population in recent years.

Davis said the board addressed the overcrowding by reassignments that were recently done but she believes that’s a band-aid.

“There does need to be some build on the eastern end of the county but I still strongly feel that it needs to be on the eastern side of Highway 16,” she said. “If you look at the way the population lands in that area there’s quite a few homes and proposed homes that are all on the other side of old Highway 16 and we have no schools in that area.”

Lincoln County Board of Commissioners member Martin Oakes proposed that the board consider adding on to one or two of the schools, according to Davis, and she believes this is a sound assessment, particularly at St. James Elementary, where there is room to add on up to ten classrooms with additional parking.

Davis believes this addition would be a good use for the current bond funds, which were approved by voters in 2008. She also believes that Rock Springs Elementary has adequate space for its students but the cafeteria will not support growth.

“Prior to my service with the board, property was purchased on Old Plank Road and in some of our conversations with Andrew Bryant of the planning board and the commissioners, we talked about the fact that we don’t feel that is the place to build the new school,” she said. “Many of us think there should be a school on the other side of Highway 16. That’s not to say that property won’t be used at some point because we know the trend is going to be to keep building in that area.”

Davis further believes that some of the schools in the district have been neglected during recent build-outs and that some of the bond money should be used for capital improvements.

“I also believe that we are going to have to work together with community members that feel the same as well as other public leaders to try to achieve another bond referendum so that we can build more schools,” Davis said.

While he was a member of the board, three new schools were built in the county — Childers, Lincolnton Middle and North Lincoln Middle — which were built at an average savings of more than $30 per square foot, according to Houser. He also oversaw major additions at East Lincoln High School, Lincolnton High School and West Lincoln High School, all achieved under budget and on time, he said.

“During my time I passed two school bond referendums and with the last one we had enough money to build another school – the property was already purchased on Old Plank Road,” Houser said. “It’s not as far into East Lincoln as the residents would like it to be but because of safety concerns that’s the reason why we decided to purchase the land. At that time, we could have built the school for $30 per square foot but now it’s probably double that. Why they didn’t build it I don’t know, but now I don’t know how much money is left out of the bond. We’ll probably have to talk to the commissioners because we know another elementary school is needed.”

Houser said adding to a school is a temporary solution.

“People have discovered what a big secret Lincoln County is – we’ve got a great school system, we’ve got good county commissioners, the tax rate is reasonable and once you have a good school system you’re going to have good workers and industry wants good workers,” he said. “Industry is going to come if you’ve got good workers. People are going to move to a county that’s got a good school system.”

The Times-News also asked the candidates about their feelings regarding funding for education provided by both the state and county.

“I do realize that there is a huge debate about teacher salaries,” Davis said. “I also believe that there is a great disconnect between those that do not serve in the education system and those who do as to the understanding of what their job entails.”

Davis said people have the concept that the teacher’s day begins at 7:30 a.m. and it ends at 3 p.m.

“If you visit our schools you realize that the teachers’ parking lot is not empty at 4 p.m. – there’s parent/teacher conferences, there’s ball game duty, there’s auxiliary clubs, because they’re not just doing their jobs – they’re involved in the student body so many of them work a lot more than 40 hours a week,” she said. “I don’t think salaries are adequate.”

Furthermore, Davis said she believes that even though there are people who feel the county’s administrators’ pay is top heavy, if you go to DPI and look, in many circumstances, the county’s administrators’ salaries are lower than those in other communities.

Davis said the current county commissioners are working with the board to improve funding from the county.

Houser does not believe the funding from the county or salaries paid to teachers is ever adequate and he said that when he was on the school board they increased the supplement from 3.15 percent to 6.25 percent.

“I propose to go on to 7 percent, which would help retain teachers and recruit new teachers,” he said. “You don’t get any more funding unless you ask for it. You’ve got to stay in good partnership with the commissioners because we don’t have any way of raising any money on the school board.”

Board of Education seats are elected on a nonpartisan basis, but the Times-News asked the candidates about their personal political philosophy and how it would affect their actions on the board. Davis is a registered Republican and Houser is a registered Democrat.

“I think the thing that puts me in my political category is fiscal responsibility, more than anything, and sometimes I tend to be that catalyst for ‘can we afford it?’ and ‘should we afford it?’” Davis said. “My personal philosophy about elected officials is that once you’re elected by the people you have to set aside whether you are a Republican or a Democrat because you are serving the people who are largely unaffiliated as well as Republicans and Democrats so you are making decisions for all. Wouldn’t the world be better if we could all do that? Unfortunately, our parties don’t allow that.”

Houser said he was a common-sense school board member and a conservative Democrat.

“I’ve never let that interfere with any of my decisions for the school – it’s all for the boys and girls,” he said.

Image courtesy of LTN File